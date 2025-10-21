Home / Immigration / H-1B, L-1 visa holders, students: Who pays $100,000 fee and who's exempt

H-1B, L-1 visa holders, students: Who pays $100,000 fee and who's exempt

Recent US guidance brings relief for Indian students and H-1B visa holders already in the country, confirming they won't be subject to the new $100,000 charge

US visa, H4, H1B
H-1B Visa Fee, Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 4:15 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a major relief for H-1B visa holders and international students on F-1 visas, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has confirmed that recent graduates in America who are switching to H-1B status won’t be subject to the $100,000 fee announced by the Donald Trump administration last month.
 
The controversial presidential proclamation issued on September 19, 2025, sparked confusion among employers and visa holders as earlier guidance failed to spell out who exactly would pay the charge.
 
“MASSIVE loophole in Trump's $100,000 fee announcement. You come as a visitor/student/other nonimmigrant visa, you don't need to pay the fee, even if you travel afterward to obtain an H-1B visa,” said American immigration attorney Charles Kuck on X.
 

When does the H-1B Visa new fee apply?

 
According to the USCIS, the fee applies to petitions filed on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on September 21, 2025, for beneficiaries outside the United States who do not have a valid H-1B visa.
 
It also applies to petitions that request consular notification, port of entry notification, or pre-flight inspection for someone inside the US.
 
However, those applying for a change of status, such as F-1 students moving to H-1B status, or for an extension of stay will not need to pay the fee.
 

Who has to pay and who doesn’t H-1B Visa Fee?

 
Who must pay the $100,000 fee
• New H-1B petitions filed on or after September 21, 2025
• Workers outside the United States without a valid H-1B visa
• Petitions requesting consular or port of entry notification for workers in the US
• Petitions where a change of status or extension request is denied
 
Who is exempt from new H-1B Visa Fee
• Current H-1B holders with valid visas
• Petitions submitted before 12:01 a.m. EDT on September 21, 2025
• Petitions seeking amendment, change of status, or extension of stay inside the United States where approval is granted
 
What does this mean for Indian students and workers?
 
The guidance, released on October 20, 2025, directly benefits thousands of Indian students and professionals in the US who were worried about the hefty new charge.
 
It covers graduates on F-1 student visas and employees on L-1 visas, as both categories involve individuals already present in the US. These applicants can change their visa status without being hit by the $100,000 fee.
 
An L-1 visa allows multinational firms to transfer employees from overseas offices to American branches, while an F-1 visa is issued to foreign students enrolled in accredited institutions.
 
“The new $100,000 H-1B fee rule has a major grey zone: F-1 to H-1B change of status inside the US? Exempt. But if the same person travels abroad for visa stamping, will the fee apply? USCIS guidance is silent,” wrote legal advisor Harsha Bopuri on X.
 
Why did the Trump administration introduce the fee?
 
The Trump administration said the $100,000 H-1B visa fee was introduced to prevent abuse of the programme, heavily used by technology firms, and to protect American jobs. However, business groups and legal experts have warned that the measure could disrupt multiple industries that rely on skilled foreign labour.
 
The USCIS has also launched an online portal to collect the new petition fee and confirmed that employers may request exceptions in cases where a worker’s presence serves the national interest and no American is available for the role.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japan to raise visa fees after 48 years, match US and Europe rates

Germany, rest of Europe need immigrants: Bundesbank chief explains why

Indian students turn to UK, Germany, and Ireland as US enrolments fall 63%

Green card holders: Answer 20 civics questions or fail citizenship test

UAE launches new 10-yr Golden Visa for foreign Waqf donors, philanthropists

Topics :H1B VisaUS immigrationimmigrationBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story