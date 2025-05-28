Indians can enter Philippines visa-free for 14 days: All you need to know

Singapore

United Kingdom

…then you don’t need to apply for a visa to enjoy a short trip to the Philippines!

What you need to qualify?

Before you pack your bags, make sure you have the following:

Your Indian passport (valid for at least 6 more months after you arrive)

A valid AJACSSUK visa or PR card

A return or onward ticket

No history of immigration violations or issues with the Philippines Bureau of Immigration

You’ll be allowed to stay for 14 days, with the option to extend for 7 more days, making it a total of 21 days max.

Pro Tip: This visa-free entry applies at international airports, major ports, and even for cruise passengers — so whether you're flying or sailing, you’re covered.

Don't Forget Health & Travel Requirements

Although the visa requirement is waived, you’ll still need to follow the Philippines' current COVID-related protocols — including vaccination rules, health declarations, and any quarantine requirements if applicable. Be sure to check:

Department of Health

Philippine Bureau of Immigration

"The Philippines’ decision to grant visa-free entry to Indian travellers is a really positive move, which recognizes India as a key market for tourism. The move also reflects Indian travellers’ growing interest in Southeast Asia as a whole. Time and again we have seen how removing friction at the border can play an important role in encouraging more visitors. This is set to further boost demand for the Philippines as a top travel choice," said Gaurav Malik, Country Director India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal at Agoda.

Digital Nomad Visa: The Philippines plans to introduce a digital nomad visa, allowing remote professionals to live and work in the country. This initiative aims to attract long-term visitors and remote workers.

Since 28 October 2024, the Philippine electronic visa (e-Visa) has been made fully available in India and can be applied for online at the 24/7 portal evisa.gov.ph.