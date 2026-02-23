Japan visa walk-ins end in Chennai, Hyd, Cochin; booking now mandatory

Visa applicants for Japan across all categories will no longer be able to submit walk-in applications in Chennai, Cochin, Hyderabad and Puducherry.

“Starting March 2, scheduling appointments will be mandatory in these cities,” visa processing firm VFS Global said in a notification on Saturday.

The announcement comes months after the Japanese government said it was considering raising the current ¥10,000 ($64) fee that foreign nationals pay to obtain permanent residency to as high as ¥300,000 and tightening the criteria for naturalisation.

Japan’s current charges rank among the lowest in the developed world, starting from ¥3,000 ($20) for a single-entry visa and ¥6,000 ($40) for a multiple-entry visa. The upcoming revision would bring these costs more in line with global standards.

Where can you book your appointment and what documents do you need? Applicants can use the official VFS Global Japan-India portal to find the appointment booking system. Applicants must ensure they have all required documents, including their passport, which must be valid for at least six months. Is online visa application not permitted? According to VFS Global, Japan does not allow direct online visa processing. After booking, the applicant must visit the centre in person at the designated time to submit documents and pay the applicable fee. What is the standard visa processing time for a Japanese visa?