France to ease visa rules, expand English courses for Indian students

France will simplify visa and sourcing procedures for Indian students and expand English-taught courses, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday during high-level academic and scientific meetings in the national capital.

Speaking at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) campus, Macron spoke about France’s push to strengthen education ties with India and raise student mobility between the two countries.

“We want to welcome more Indian students and have more French students coming here. We are currently speaking about 10,000 per year. We have decided with Prime Minister Modi to increase this number to 30,000 per year by 2030. From the French side, we will simplify the sourcing and the visa process,” Macron said.

He added that France would streamline procedures to make them more practical and aligned with students’ expectations. Push to deepen academic links Pointing to France’s academic ecosystem, Macron said Indian students would gain access to world-class teaching, leading research centres, and strong interdisciplinary collaboration. He also said France would expand the availability of programmes taught in English to improve access. “We will clearly streamline the approach in order to meet expectations and make it much more practical for students. We will establish better connections in order to support students more effectively,” Macron said. ALSO READ: UK study plans on the cards? Expert explains jobs, visas and prospects He added, “I would also like to tell all Indian students who come to France that we have best-in-class teaching and access to research centres with strong interdisciplinary collaboration. I want you to be sure that we can offer you different approaches in English.”

What French officials are saying Last year, in a conversation with Business Standard, Grégor Trumel, Counsellor for Education, Science and Culture at the Embassy of France in India, said, “France may not be the normal choice for Indian students owing to the cultural differences and language, but we welcome them with open hearts. We have among the finest institutes and some of the best opportunities that international students can avail.” France’s Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, had said, “We see each student as a future partner in our bilateral relationship; their success in France will not only shape their careers but also strengthen the ties with over 1,000 French employers operating in India. France welcomes you not just as students, but as key contributors to a brighter, shared tomorrow.”

Adding industry perspective, Mayank Maheshwari, Co-Founder and COO, University Living, told Business Standard that Indian students are becoming more selective about where they study abroad. ALSO READ: UK study plans on the cards? Expert explains jobs, visas and prospects “With nearly 1.8 million Indian students studying overseas in 2025, students are no longer looking at just one or two countries. They are comparing destinations based on cost, quality of education, research strength and post-study opportunities. The decision is becoming more practical and data-driven,” Maheshwari said. He added that France has been improving its appeal for Indian applicants. “France has been steadily improving its position in this mix. More English-taught programs, clearer visa processes and defined post-study work pathways have made it easier for Indian students to consider France seriously,” he said.

Maheshwari, however, said delivery will matter. “The real test will be consistency. Targets create intent, but sustained institutional partnerships, industry linkages and student support systems will determine whether this corridor scales in a meaningful way. If implemented well, this could strengthen the India-France education relationship well beyond 2030,” he added. What students should know about studying in France? What students should know about studying in France According to University Living, a student housing marketplace, here is what France currently offers international students: Tuition fee: €2,700 and €4,000 per year (non-EU/EEA) Monthly living costs: €800–€1,200 English-taught programmes: Over 1,700