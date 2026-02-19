Associate Sponsors

US visitor visa wait times: Mumbai slowest at 9.5 months, Chennai fastest

us visa wait times: Latest US State Department data shows wide gaps in B1/B2 interview queues across India. Here is what the "average wait time" actually means

US visa wait times in India
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 2:22 PM IST
Getting a US visitor visa appointment continues to test the patience of many Indian travellers planning trips this year for tourism, business or family visits. The US Department of State’s latest Global Visa Wait Times update shows wide variations across Indian cities, with waiting periods ranging from just over a month in some locations to nearly ten months in others. If you're applying for a B1/B2 visa, here’s what the new numbers mean and how to read the “average wait time” in the official data.
 
What does “average wait time” mean?
 
The “average wait time” refers to how long applicants waited, on average, from the date of fee payment to the date of their interview in the previous reporting period. It does not necessarily reflect the next available appointment slot.
 
Appointment availability can fluctuate based on cancellations, additional slots released by the consulate, staffing levels and seasonal demand. In short, it is a historical average, not a guaranteed timeline. 
 
Average US visa interview wait times in Indian cities
 
As per the latest update published by the US Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs on its Global Visa Wait Times page, last updated on February 13, 2026, here are the average wait times for B1/B2 (visitor) visa interviews in major Indian cities:
 
New Delhi – 6.5 months
Mumbai – 9.5 months
Chennai – 1.5 months
Hyderabad – 7.5 months
 
Among the five, Mumbai currently has the longest average wait time at 9.5 months, while Chennai has the shortest at 1.5 months.
First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 2:22 PM IST

