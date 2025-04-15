New US immigration ID rule: F-1 visa holders fear scrutiny in daily life

A new order under US President Donald Trump’s immigration directive now requires all non-citizens—including students and temporary visa holders—to carry proof of legal status at all times.

The rule, which came into effect on April 11, revives long-standing provisions from the Alien Registration Act of 1940 and introduces the Alien Registration Requirement (ARR). Under the new rules, failing to carry proper identification or register within stipulated deadlines could lead to fines, imprisonment, or both.

The move has sparked fresh anxiety, particularly among international students. In the 2023–2024 academic year, 331,602 Indian students were enrolled in US colleges and universities, a 23 per cent increase from the previous year. India currently accounts for the largest share of international students in the US.

What the rule requires

Non-citizens above 14 staying over 30 days must register using Form G-325R

New arrivals must register within 30 days

Also Read

Parents must register children under 14

Address changes must be reported within 10 days

Children turning 14 must re-register and submit fingerprints

Failure to comply could lead to fines, jail time, or both

Immigration lawyers weigh in

“While most understand the importance of compliance, there's concern about being subject to scrutiny in everyday situations—whether on campus, while commuting, or during social outings,” Dan Rothfeld, managing director at K Altman Law, in consultation with Keith Altman, founding partner of the firm told Business Standard.

He added, “That said, for those maintaining legal status and in compliance with immigration requirements, this should be seen more as an administrative obligation than a cause for alarm.”

Sheela Murthy, president and CEO of the Murthy Law Firm, said the rule itself is not new. “Hopefully, it should not instil fear in the mind of immigrants because this has all along been the law for immigrants and all those who are not US citizens to carry proof or identification. The current executive branch in the US is simply following the rule to ask non-US citizens for proof of identification,” she told Business Standard.

Murthy added that the earlier law had not been enforced consistently. “This is built on the existing Alien Registration Act of 1940. What’s changed is the enforcement.”

The rule is part of Trump’s broader immigration directive titled Protecting the American People Against Invasion.

What should immigrants do now?

Lawyers advise immigrants to stay calm, organised, and compliant.

“We advise our clients to carry, at a minimum, a copy of their passport and visa, I-20 (for F-1 visa holders), DS-2019 (for J-1 visa holders), or Employment Authorization Document (EAD), along with a photo ID such as a school ID or driver’s licence,” said Rothfeld. “Digital copies stored securely can also be helpful as a backup.”

Murthy added, “It should not be onerous because it is simply a page or two or a small card. Immigrants should provide proof of the ID to the officer requesting the information. It is legally permissible to ask the officer for the full name, badge number and which department or agency they work for, especially if the officer insists on retaining the documents—which is generally not permissible by law.”

Some students are worried about unintentional non-compliance or harassment.

“Several of our student clients have raised questions about the new directive—mostly regarding how to comply correctly and whether this might lead to additional interactions with immigration authorities. Their primary concerns tend to revolve around academic interruptions, potential misunderstandings, and the impact on their long-term immigration goals,” Rothfeld told Business Standard.

From a legal standpoint, immigrants have rights in such situations.

“Immigrants can undertake the following steps: (i) ensure all documents are valid, (ii) ensure safe keeping of the original documents. it is advisable to carry copies (clear or notarised) of the same, (iii) in case officers attempt to confiscate documents, it is essential to bear in mind that immigrants have the reason to know why, have the right to receive on record, a statement of which department and officer has confiscated the document, and right to an attorney if necessary," Aurelia Menezes, partner at King Stubb & Kasiva said in a conversation with Business Standard.