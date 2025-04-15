New Zealand investor visa revamped: 2,500+ visits in just two weeks

New Zealand has received more than 2,500 visits to its revamped Active Investor Plus visa application page in just two weeks since late March, according to figures shared by New Zealand Trade and Enterprise.

The surge follows a set of changes introduced on April 1, 2025, that simplify the investor visa route and reduce the physical presence requirement in the country. These updates have sparked renewed interest from wealthy individuals, especially from the United States and Europe.

David Cooper, chief executive of Malcolm Pacific Immigration, said interest is translating into action. “There were also events held by NZT in New York and San Francisco, and very well attended by people who aren’t just talking, who are actually committing,” he said. “As of last Friday – so less than two weeks since this visa opened – Immigration New Zealand has received 43 applications.”

Two investment categories introduced

The updated scheme now offers two options under the Active Investor Plus visa:

Growth: NZ$5 million investment over three years in New Zealand businesses or managed funds. Minimum stay required is 21 days during the visa period.

Balanced: NZ$10 million investment over five years in lower-risk assets such as bonds, stocks, new residential developments, or commercial property. Applicants must stay at least 105 days, but this can be lowered if they invest more than the minimum.

Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said the second option was included to appeal to applicants who prefer a more conservative approach. “Capital is highly mobile and in an increasingly complex world, people are looking for a safe and stable country to do business,” she said. “We are now making our investor visa simpler and more flexible to incentivise investors to choose New Zealand as a destination.”

Fewer days required in New Zealand

Earlier in February, Stanford had also noted that investors would only need to spend 21 days in New Zealand over three years to qualify for residency under the Growth category.

Speaking on April 2, she said geopolitical shifts were driving interest. “We’re seeing a huge amount of interest out of the US. And we’re also seeing a lot of interest out of Germany and the rest of Europe,” said Stanford. “I’m expecting that in the first month, we’ll get a lot of applications.”

Cooper expects numbers to rise

David Cooper believes the volume will continue to grow. “I think we will be seeing 400 to 500, possibly 600 applications a year easily,” he told RNZ.

Other key changes to the visa include:

* English language requirement removed

* Investment transfer deadline cut to six months from visa approval

* One-time extension of six months available if delays occur

* Fewer days of residency required for those investing more actively

* Visa cost starts at NZ$27,470 (approx ₹13 lakh)

* 80% of applicants get approval in principle within seven months

* Applicants can include their spouse and children under 25

* Permanent residency possible after four years of investment

New Zealand’s move comes at a time when neighbouring Australia has scrapped its own Significant Investor visa, citing concerns over limited economic benefit.