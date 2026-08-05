Oman's free 14-day tourist visa explained: Can Indian citizens apply?

Oman has introduced a new free 14-day tourist visa for eligible foreign nationals under revised immigration rules aimed at making short-term travel easier.

However, Indian passport holders will have to wait before assuming they can benefit, as Omani authorities have not yet announced the list of eligible nations.

The new visa category was introduced through Decision No. 109/2026 issued by the Royal Oman Police and published in the country's Official Gazette. The revised rules came into effect on August 3, 2026.

What has changed?

Under the amended Executive Regulations of Oman's Foreign Residence Law, select foreign nationals can obtain a 14-day tourist visa without paying any visa fee.

The visa has been added to Oman's official list of entry visas with a fee fixed at zero Omani rials. According to the Royal Oman Police, the move is intended to simplify entry procedures for short-term visitors and strengthen the country's tourism appeal. Another key feature is that travellers entering on this free visa may apply to convert it into another tourist visa category before it expires, provided they meet the relevant eligibility conditions and pay the applicable fees. This means eligible visitors may be able to extend their stay without first leaving Oman. Who is eligible? That remains the biggest unanswered question.

While the new visa has officially come into force, Omani authorities have not yet published the list of countries whose citizens will qualify. The regulations state that eligibility will be determined by the competent authority. Until the official list is released, travellers should avoid assuming they qualify for the free visa and should verify the latest rules before making travel plans. What does this mean for Indians? For Indian travellers , there is no immediate change in visa requirements. India has not been officially named among the countries eligible for the new free 14-day tourist visa. As a result, Indian passport holders should continue following the existing entry rules for Oman.

At present: • Indian citizens generally require a visa before travelling to Oman. • Eligible Indian nationals holding valid visas or residence permits from countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan or Schengen countries may continue to benefit from existing conditional entry or visa-on-arrival provisions, subject to Oman's prevailing rules. • Travellers who do not qualify under these provisions should continue applying for an Omani eVisa before departure. The newly announced visa will benefit Indian travellers only if India is included in the list of eligible nationalities when it is published.

Why has Oman introduced the new visa? The latest change forms part of Oman's broader efforts to attract more international tourists by reducing barriers for short leisure trips. By eliminating visa fees for selected visitors and allowing them to switch to other tourist visa categories if they wish to stay longer, the country is seeking to make travel more convenient and encourage repeat visits. The revised regulations also replace any earlier provisions that conflict with the new visa category. What should travellers do now? Until Oman issues further clarification, prospective visitors should: • Check whether their nationality is included in the eligible list once it is published.