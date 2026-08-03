Canadian citizenship by descent: These 2 documents are key for applicants

Indian-origin families applying for Canadian citizenship by descent are likely to face greater scrutiny over their paperwork.

This comes as Canada's immigration department places renewed emphasis on original civil documents to establish an unbroken family lineage.

The latest guidance from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) makes it clear that applicants seeking proof of Canadian citizenship must submit documents issued by the original government authority, rather than relying on copies obtained from third-party sources or genealogy websites.

Immigration experts say this is particularly significant for families with Canadian parents, grandparents or earlier ancestors, where proving every generational link is central to the application.

Why are documents under the spotlight? Canada's citizenship-by-descent rules have undergone major changes over the past two years. While the earlier framework imposed a first-generation limit on citizenship by descent, subsequent legislative changes widened eligibility for many applicants born outside Canada. Following these changes, IRCC updated its proof of citizenship checklist in June 2026, clarifying the documentary evidence required to establish eligibility. According to the department's guidance, applicants must provide records that clearly establish both their relationship to a Canadian citizen and the continuity of that family line. Immigration authorities use these documents to verify identity, parentage and any name changes across generations before recognising a citizenship claim.

The two documents applicants should not overlook According to IRCC's latest document checklist, two records are especially important. Long-form birth certificate Applicants should provide a detailed or long-form birth certificate issued by the original civil registration authority. The document should clearly identify the child's parents, allowing immigration officials to establish the family relationship across generations. A short-form birth certificate that contains only limited details may not be sufficient where parentage needs to be verified. Marriage certificate Marriage certificates help establish legal relationships and explain surname or name changes within the family. These records become particularly important where the applicant's surname differs from that of a Canadian parent or grandparent.

Where documents are issued in a language other than English or French, applicants may also need certified translations in line with IRCC requirements. Why this matters for Indian-origin families For many Indian-origin families, claiming Canadian citizenship by descent may involve tracing records spanning several decades and, in some cases, multiple countries. For example, a Canadian citizen of Indian origin whose child was born in India may need to submit the child's long-form birth certificate together with proof of the parent's Canadian citizenship. If the claim extends through a grandparent or another earlier generation, additional birth and marriage certificates may be required to demonstrate the complete line of descent.

Where names have changed after marriage or records contain spelling differences, immigration authorities may ask for further supporting evidence before processing the application. What applicants should keep in mind Based on IRCC's latest guidance, applicants should consider the following before submitting a proof of citizenship application: Obtain birth and marriage certificates issued by the original government authority.

Ensure every generation linking the applicant to the Canadian citizen is supported by documentary evidence.

Check that names, dates of birth and other personal details are consistent across all records.

Arrange certified translations where documents are not in English or French.

Use the latest IRCC proof of citizenship checklist before filing the application. Don't rely on outdated requirements Immigration procedures and document checklists can change over time. Experts therefore advise applicants to refer to the latest IRCC guidance before submitting an application rather than relying on older requirements or information available on unofficial websites.