Over 2 lakh H-1B applicants paid $100,000 for faster visa processing: DHS

More than 200,000 people seeking H-1B visas to work in the United States opted to pay a $100,000 fee for expedited processing in fiscal year 2026.

The figures were disclosed by US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin during testimony before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security on June 2. According to Mullin, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has received approximately 286,000 H-1B applications so far this fiscal year, with more than 200,000 applicants choosing the premium processing option.

"We had 286,000 applicants year-to-date for the H-1B visas. Out of those, over 200,000 of them paid $100,000 because it allows us to process them in a little bit faster manner," Mullin told lawmakers during the hearing, according to the official Senate Appropriations Committee hearing transcript and webcast.

The H-1B visa remains one of the most sought-after US work visas among Indian technology professionals, engineers, healthcare workers and researchers. For Indian applicants, Mullin's testimony highlights the growing pressure to secure faster visa decisions. During the hearing, he said applications submitted through the expedited route are processed in about 15 days, while standard processing can take roughly seven-and-a-half months. The figures indicate that many applicants are willing to pay significant sums to avoid delays that could affect employment start dates, project assignments, university hiring schedules and workforce planning. Rural hospitals raise concerns The issue emerged during a discussion about labour shortages in rural America.

Senator Susan Collins highlighted the case of a hospital in Presque Isle, Maine, that recently paid the premium fee to recruit a surgeon from overseas. Collins argued that hospitals struggling to attract doctors should not face the same financial burden as large corporations hiring highly skilled workers in sectors with larger talent pools. "There is a huge difference between bringing in a computer expert from another country to work in wealthy California and Silicon Valley versus a much-needed surgeon to work at a rural hospital in northern Maine," Collins said during the hearing. She urged DHS to consider exemptions for medical professionals serving underserved communities.

Mullin assured the Senator that he would look at possible solutions on whether such applications could be dealt with some flexibility on a case-by-case basis. "I would suggest that there's a huge difference between bringing in a computer expert from another country to work in wealthy California and Silicon Valley versus a much-needed surgeon to work at a rural hospital in northern Maine," said Collins. Republican Senator from Alaska Lisa Murkowski flagged concerns about the shortage of teachers in school districts in rural areas of her state. "I'll follow up with you about the issue that I raised previously with regards to H-1B visas for teachers," Murkowski told Mullin.