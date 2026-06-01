Trump's immigration agency eyes ad data: Critics warn of surveillance risks

The Donald Trump administration’s immigration enforcement agency is exploring whether commercial advertising data can be used to support immigration investigations.

This move has sparked concern among privacy advocates and technology industry insiders over the expanding use of personal digital information by the government.

According to a Request for Information (RFI) issued by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in January 2026, the agency is seeking details from private companies that collect and analyse large volumes of consumer data through the digital advertising ecosystem.

The development, reported by Politico, signals a potential new direction in the use of commercial data for immigration enforcement.

While ICE has not yet awarded any contracts, the request indicates that the agency is evaluating how advertising technology, commonly known as ad tech, and commercial “Big Data” could assist its investigations. What data is ICE interested in? The RFI seeks information from companies that collect and process consumer data generated through websites, mobile applications, online advertising networks and digital services. Such datasets can include: • Location and movement information collected through mobile apps • Web browsing patterns • App usage data • Purchase and spending behaviour

• Social media activity and engagement trends ICE has also invited interested firms to demonstrate their capabilities through presentations, suggesting the agency is actively assessing available technologies. The proposal marks the first known public effort by ICE to specifically examine ad-tech data as a tool for immigration enforcement. Why privacy experts are concerned The possibility of immigration authorities purchasing commercially available consumer data has raised questions about privacy protections and government oversight. Unlike traditional investigations that may require warrants or court approvals for certain forms of surveillance, commercially collected data can often be bought from data brokers and analytics firms. Critics argue that this creates a pathway for authorities to obtain detailed information about individuals without going through conventional legal processes.

According to Politico, some industry executives have privately expressed concerns that the government may be attempting to open a new technology-driven front in Trump’s immigration enforcement agenda. Privacy advocates have also warned that widespread access to location and behavioural data could blur the line between targeted immigration investigations and broader surveillance of ordinary residents. The debate reflects a larger trend in the United States, where government agencies have increasingly explored the use of commercially available datasets for law enforcement, border security and national security purposes. What it could mean for Indians in the US The development may be particularly relevant for the large Indian-origin population in the United States, including professionals on H-1B and L-1 visas, international students, dependants and individuals waiting for green card approvals.

At present, there is no indication that ICE intends to target legal visa holders through the proposed programme. The primary focus of immigration enforcement remains individuals who are unlawfully present in the country or who have violated immigration rules. However, experts note that commercial datasets often contain information that can reveal where people live, work and travel. If such tools become part of immigration investigations, authorities could potentially gain greater visibility into the movements and digital behaviour of individuals whose immigration status is under scrutiny. For visa holders, the development serves as a reminder that personal information generated through mobile applications and online services is increasingly becoming part of the broader digital surveillance ecosystem.

A wider shift towards data-driven enforcement The latest proposal fits into the Trump administration’s broader emphasis on technology-led immigration enforcement. Over the past decade, immigration authorities have expanded the use of databases, facial recognition systems, biometric information and digital records to identify and track immigration violations. The interest in ad-tech data suggests that commercially collected consumer information may become another layer in that toolkit. Whether ICE ultimately moves forward with procurement plans remains unclear. The January RFI is an exploratory step rather than a final acquisition decision. Nevertheless, the proposal has intensified debate over how much personal data governments should be able to access, even when that information is legally available for purchase in the commercial marketplace.