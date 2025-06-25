Malaysia to Palau: Easier visas spark Indian travel surge to Southeast Asia

Indian passport holders are showing increased interest in Southeast Asian destinations that have recently relaxed their visa policies, with countries such as Malaysia, Palau, the Philippines and Sri Lanka seeing a sharp rise in travel-related searches.

According to accommodation platform Agoda, cities across these countries have recorded a year-on-year jump in booking interest from Indian travellers between January and May 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

Malaysia leads with visa-free entry

Malaysia, which allowed visa-free travel for Indians starting December 2023, recorded a 47 per cent rise in searches on Agoda. The coastal town of Langkawi saw a spike of 118 per cent, while Kuala Lumpur and the Genting Highlands saw increases of 28 per cent and 27 per cent respectively.

“Malaysia’s decision to ease visa restrictions has clearly paid off in terms of renewed travel interest,” said Gaurav Malik, Country Director for India, Sri Lanka and Nepal at Agoda. Palau sees fresh attention The Pacific island nation of Palau, which introduced visa-free access for Indian citizens earlier this month, saw a 49 per cent rise in accommodation searches. While Palau is relatively lesser known among Indian travellers, Agoda said it is gaining popularity due to the new visa policy and growing awareness of offbeat destinations. Philippines and Sri Lanka also benefit The Philippines, which began offering visa-free travel to Indians in June, recorded a 26 per cent year-on-year rise in interest. Manila saw a 43 per cent increase in searches, followed by Palawan (30 per cent) and Cebu (25 per cent).

Sri Lanka, which introduced visa-free entry for Indian citizens in October 2024, has also seen a 9 per cent rise in overall interest. Popular destinations like Mirissa and Nuwara Eliya recorded 31 per cent and 16 per cent growth respectively. Malik said easier access was having a clear impact. “As barriers to entry fall, we’re seeing a direct impact on travel interest and planning. This new era of accessibility is helping travellers discover not just tourist-favourites like Malaysia, Philippines and Sri Lanka but also hidden gems like Palau,” he said. Travel trends Malaysia: 47 per cent increase in searches; Langkawi +118 per cent, Kuala Lumpur +28 per cent