Illegal US entry means jail, deportation, visa ban: Embassy warns Indians

The United States has warned Indian nationals against attempting to enter the country illegally or misusing their visas, saying such actions could lead to detention, deportation, and permanent bans on future visa eligibility.

In a statement released on June 25, 2025, the US Embassy in India said, “The United States has increased enforcement of immigration laws and removal of illegal aliens. Illegal entry into the United States will lead to detention, deportation, and permanent consequences for future visa eligibility.”

The embassy added, “Those who enter the United States illegally will face jail time and deportation. Embarking on a costly and dangerous journey will land you in jail or back in your homeland with a permanent mark on your record.”

The statement was posted on the US Embassy’s official X handle. It follows a series of announcements from the embassy this month, reinforcing the US government's stance on visa misuse and unauthorised immigration. Recent deportation incident in spotlight Earlier in June, a video of an Indian man being deported from Newark Airport drew widespread attention. The man, originally from Haryana, was shown handcuffed and pinned to the floor by US officers. The video, filmed by Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain, described the scene as “a human tragedy” and triggered sharp reactions from the diaspora community. “Our consulate in New York has ascertained that the individual, who belongs to Haryana, had entered the United States illegally without a valid visa and was being deported back to India as per a court order,” said a person familiar with the matter.

US officials said the student’s behaviour was found to be “not conducive for travel” during his transit, and he was admitted to a medical facility after being restrained. Indian authorities were informed about the incident. Advisory for student and visitor visa applicants The US embassy has also introduced tighter scrutiny of social media profiles for visa applicants. On June 24, it advised all individuals applying for F, M, or J category visas to set their social media privacy settings to public for vetting. Since 2019, the US has required both immigrant and non-immigrant visa applicants to provide their “social media identifiers” on application forms.

On June 19, the embassy had reminded visa seekers that holding a US visa is “a privilege, not a right,” adding that violations of US law, including drug use or misconduct, could result in visa cancellation. Broader crackdown on illegal entry and facilitators The latest statement also follows enforcement actions taken by the Trump administration in places such as Los Angeles. Earlier, on June 16, the US embassy in India said that while those who travel legally are welcome, “the United States will not tolerate those who facilitate illegal and mass immigration to the US.” It added that new visa restrictions had been established against foreign government officials and others who support or enable illegal immigration.