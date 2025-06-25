Home / Immigration / 9,800 millionaires to move to UAE in 2025; India to lose 3,500: Report

9,800 millionaires to move to UAE in 2025; India to lose 3,500: Report

142,000 millionaires will relocate in 2025, with the UAE and US leading destinations. India to see a net loss of 3,500 HNIs, says Henley report

millionaire, wealth, rich
The United Arab Emirates is projected to attract the highest number of millionaire migrants globally in 2025. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 4:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Millionaire migration 2025: At least 142,000 millionaires are expected to relocate to new countries in 2025, rising to 165,000 in 2026, according to the Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2025 released on June 24. The report tracks high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) — those with over $1 million in liquid assets — and the shifting global movement of private capital.
 
India is forecast to witness a net loss of 3,500 millionaires this year, although this is a smaller outflow compared to previous years.
 
“India continues to be a net exporter of millionaires, but return migration and shifting global tax conditions are offsetting earlier trends,” the report noted.
 
UAE leads as the top destination for wealthy migrants
 
The United Arab Emirates is projected to attract the highest number of millionaire migrants globally in 2025, with a net influx of 9,800 HNIs — up from 6,700 last year.
 
The United States follows with an estimated inflow of 7,500 millionaires, while Italy and Switzerland are expected to welcome 2,200 and 1,500 HNIs respectively.
 
Saudi Arabia is also rising rapidly on the list with 2,400 wealthy individuals anticipated to move there this year — an eight-fold increase from 2024.
 
Nine of the ten leading destinations — including Australia, Singapore, and Portugal — operate structured investment migration programmes that allow wealthy individuals to secure residency or citizenship through financial contributions.
 
UK faces largest millionaire exodus
 
The United Kingdom is projected to see the highest net outflow of millionaires globally, with 16,500 expected to leave in 2025. This marks a reversal from earlier years, particularly prior to 2016, when the UK attracted more wealthy individuals than it lost.
 
China, with a projected outflow of 7,800 HNIs, ranks second on the list of countries losing wealth. India and South Korea are also among the Asian countries facing large net outflows, with 3,500 and 2,400 millionaires expected to exit respectively.
 
Other European countries facing wealth exits include:
 
France: -800 millionaires
Spain: -500
Germany: -400
Norway: -150
Ireland: -100
Sweden: -50
 
What makes the UAE and US attractive
 
The UAE has become the top destination due to its “welcoming immigration policy, zero income tax, world-class infrastructure and political stability,” the report said.
 
Its long-term Golden Visa, introduced in 2019 and expanded in 2022, offers five- or ten-year residency and is increasingly popular among wealthy investors.
 
“Recently, a lot of high-net-worth people have been moving to the UAE for the lifestyle and, obviously, the absence of personal income tax,” said Nuri Katz, founder of investment advisory firm Apex Capital Partners.
 
In the US, most wealthy immigrants apply through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, which has generated over $50 billion in foreign investment and created thousands of jobs, according to the report.
 
Investment migration not the only route
 
While investment migration programmes make headlines, only around 30% of HNIs use these routes. Most secure residency through ancestry, family, retirement, work visas, or by holding multiple citizenships through birthright, according to Henley & Partners.
 
Katz said many of those counted as ‘migrating’ may not actually move. “These people are not actually leaving the UK. They are simply getting paperwork in different countries but aren't necessarily making the move,” he said.
 
Demand for second residency is rising
 
Henley & Partners reported a 64% increase in applications for investment migration programmes in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Enquiries rose by 53%.
 
Applicants from the US, Türkiye, and India were the most active.
 
Portugal’s Golden Residence Permit Programme remains the top choice despite recent restrictions, followed by Caribbean options in Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, and St. Kitts and Nevis. New Zealand’s Active Investor Plus Visa is also growing in demand.
 
The report said wealthy individuals are increasingly choosing flexible arrangements across multiple countries rather than relocating entirely to a single destination.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Portugal: Despite golden visa curbs, foreign buyers fuel housing crisis

Malaysia to Palau: Easier visas spark Indian travel surge to Southeast Asia

Illegal US entry means jail, deportation, visa ban: Embassy warns Indians

Iran-US clash: 800,000 Indians in Qatar told to stay indoors by embassy

Indians on H-1B visas denied US entry: Why visas get cancelled, what next

Topics :MigrationimmigrationBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story