H-1B visa's ugly truth: Firms don't look to hire Americans, says investor
US entrepreneur James Fishback says American tech firms should stop hiring skilled workers from India and rely on domestic talent insteadSurbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
US entrepreneur and former Dogecoin adviser James Fishback has called for a complete halt on hiring skilled workers from India and other countries, saying American companies should focus on local talent instead.
Fishback, who leads the investment firm Azoria and has previously worked with Elon Musk, said in a post on X that major technology companies are giving jobs to people from India and China while qualified Americans struggle to find opportunities.
US companies “not looking for Americans”
“Here’s the ugly truth: they’re not even looking for Americans. They refuse to interview them. They hide job postings in obscure newspapers to ‘check the box’, and when no one ‘applies’, they import another foreign worker,” said Fishback. He said this denies “qualified American[s] a job, a wage, and the dignity and purpose that come with both.”
Fishback said there are enough skilled workers in the United States, but companies overlook them in favour of cheaper overseas hires through the H-1B visa route.
Calls for a halt to legal immigration
Fishback said even legal skilled immigration was unnecessary.
“I support a complete immigration moratorium. Because what makes America special isn’t who we import, it’s who we already have,” said Fishback. He said millions of US citizens remain “underemployed, underpaid, or overlooked”.
Foreign workers told to build in their own countries
Fishback urged people in India, China and other countries to stay home and contribute to their own economies.
“To those abroad who love freedom and dream of coming here: I don’t blame you. You want what we have. But your countries need you,” said Fishback. “Stay there. Build something worthy there. Make your nation strong, as we make ours great again.”
H-1B visa debate continues
The H-1B visa enables US employers to hire foreign workers in specialised roles, with Indians making up one of the largest groups each year. Tech firms have argued that they depend on global recruitment to fill high-skill roles, while critics such as Fishback accuse them of side-stepping American workers.
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices