H-1B visa's ugly truth: Firms don't look to hire Americans, says investor

US entrepreneur and former Dogecoin adviser James Fishback has called for a complete halt on hiring skilled workers from India and other countries, saying American companies should focus on local talent instead.

Fishback, who leads the investment firm Azoria and has previously worked with Elon Musk, said in a post on X that major technology companies are giving jobs to people from India and China while qualified Americans struggle to find opportunities.

US companies “not looking for Americans”

“Here’s the ugly truth: they’re not even looking for Americans. They refuse to interview them. They hide job postings in obscure newspapers to ‘check the box’, and when no one ‘applies’, they import another foreign worker,” said Fishback. He said this denies “qualified American[s] a job, a wage, and the dignity and purpose that come with both.”

Fishback said there are enough skilled workers in the United States, but companies overlook them in favour of cheaper overseas hires through the H-1B visa route. Calls for a halt to legal immigration Fishback said even legal skilled immigration was unnecessary. “I support a complete immigration moratorium. Because what makes America special isn’t who we import, it’s who we already have,” said Fishback. He said millions of US citizens remain “underemployed, underpaid, or overlooked”. Foreign workers told to build in their own countries Fishback urged people in India, China and other countries to stay home and contribute to their own economies.