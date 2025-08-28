Serbia work visa fraud: How Delhi men duped 19 Nepalis of Rs 70 lakh

In Delhi, police have busted a visa fraud racket that allegedly cheated 19 Nepali citizens of nearly Rs 70 lakh by promising Serbian work visas.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh said in a press release on Wednesday, the case came to light after a 22-year-old Nepali national filed a complaint, reporting that he and 18 others had been duped.

How the scam worked

The accused were identified as Jayakab, 41, a resident of Greater Noida, and Rupesh, 42, from Chhawla in southwest Delhi.

According to the police, the men:

• Identified vulnerable Nepali citizens seeking foreign employment

• Won their trust with fake visas and forged job offers • Collected money through digital transfers and took original passports • Absconded once funds were received, later threatening victims who confronted them From promises to threats: How the visa fraud case unfolded The fraudsters approached the victims in Seelampur in April 2024, promising them jobs in Serbia. To gain credibility, they showed scanned copies of visas and contracts. The group of Nepalis handed over their passports and transferred nearly Rs 70 lakh via QR code-based payments. “The victims travelled to Delhi in July this year, expecting to collect their visas and fly to Serbia, but the accused began avoiding them and later refused to return their passports or money,” said Singh.

Police said the men threatened the victims when challenged. Verification later showed the visas were forged. On August 25, police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Jayakab was arrested in Greater Noida, where officers recovered 13 Nepali passports and a mobile phone with incriminating chats. Based on his disclosure, Rupesh was also held. Two more men, Sachin and George alias Bijoj, are still being traced. Investigators found that about Rs 60 lakh was routed through hawala networks and deposited in accounts linked to associates. Part of the proceeds was also funnelled into accounts belonging to Jayakab’s wife and friends.

What the law says Forging or using fake visas is a crime both in India and abroad. “Forging a visa or attempting to travel on a forged visa is a serious offence punishable under the laws of all countries,” said Soniya Putta, partner at Mumbai-based law firm Solomon & Co. In India, the Passport Act prohibits travel without valid documents. Section 12(1) provides for imprisonment of one to five years and a fine between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000. Putta noted that fake documents also fall under Sections 336 and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“Travellers must verify the agent’s credibility and the authenticity of the visa, especially when unreasonable fees are involved,” Putta told Business Standard. Ketan Mukhija, senior partner at Burgeon Law, said many victims are often under financial stress. “This makes them more susceptible to scams that promise high-paying jobs in countries,” Mukhija told Business Standard. “To protect themselves, individuals must rely solely on authorised visa agencies, conduct thorough background checks on recruiters, and avoid making upfront payments without verifying the authenticity of the offer.” What you should know about Serbian work visas Since January 1, 2023, Serbia has reinstituted visa requirements for Indian nationals. Indian passport holders must obtain a long-stay (Type D) visa before entering Serbia for work purposes. Anyone wanting to work there requires a Serbian work visa. This cannot be obtained independently—an employer must sponsor the application.

Secure a Job Offer Before applying, you’ll need a confirmed job offer or employment contract from a Serbian-based company. This is essential for both the visa and subsequent permits. Employer Initiates the Work Permit Process Only your employer can handle this. They must: Conduct a labour market test via the Serbian National Employment Service (NES) to prove no qualified local candidate is available. Apply for your work permit, covering associated fees (around €100) Once the work permit is in process or approved, you’ll need to apply for a Type D visa, typically under “employment” purposes. Required documents include:

< Valid passport (at least two blank pages, issued within the last 10 years, and valid at least 90 days beyond your intended departure) < Completed visa application form. < Recent photograph (3.5 × 4.5 cm, light background, clear skin tone). < Official invitation letter or employment contract from your Serbian employer. < Proof of financial means, such as salary confirmation, bank statements, or a guarantee from the employer < Valid health insurance covering your stay. < Police clearance certificate (clean criminal record). < Medical clearance if required; some official sources cite this as a possibility in work visa approval criteria