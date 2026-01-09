South Australia issues 344 skilled visa invites, opens doors for Indians

Want to work in Australia? South Australia on Thursday issued 344 invitations in the first round of its 2025–26 General Skilled Migration programme, according to an official update from the state government. The move opens fresh pathways for Indian and other overseas applicants seeking state nomination or regional migration options.

Of the total, 235 invitations were issued under Subclass 190, the state-nominated skilled visa, while 109 went to candidates under Subclass 491, the regional skilled visa. The round targeted workforce gaps across healthcare, engineering, IT, education and construction, as South Australia begins its new migration year with a focus on regional employment.

Which professions received invitations in the first round? The invitations were issued across a broad mix of occupations, with healthcare professionals receiving the largest share. In January 2026, health roles accounted for 69 invitations, reflecting ongoing staffing pressure in hospitals, aged care and allied health services. ALSO READ: Hundreds of Indian students in Germany face visa risk: What went wrong Design, engineering, science and transport professionals followed closely with 63 invitations, while education professionals received 22. ICT roles also featured prominently, particularly under the regional Subclass 491 stream. Break-up of invitations issued in January 2026 ANZSCO sub-major groups were represented across both visa categories.

• Specialist managers received 21 invitations • Business, human resource and marketing professionals received 16 • Design, engineering, science and transport professionals received 63 • Education professionals received 22 • Health professionals received 69 • ICT professionals received 33 • Construction trades workers received 30 • Engineering, ICT and science technicians received 25 The remaining invitations were spread across automotive trades, electrotechnology, food trades, agriculture, welfare support roles and administrative occupations. Will South Australia hold more invitation rounds? South Australia has confirmed that invitation rounds will be conducted monthly as part of efforts to address labour shortages and support regional employers. The next round of invitations is scheduled for early February 2026.

The state government said the regular draws are intended to give skilled workers overseas repeated chances to secure nomination and move to regional Australia. Which occupations were prioritised in 2025–26? In the first round, South Australia prioritised the following sectors: • Healthcare and medical professions, including nurses, doctors, allied health professionals and aged care workers • Engineering roles, including mechanical, civil and electrical engineers • Education roles such as teachers, lecturers, researchers and academic staff ALSO READ: H-1B, H-4 visa holders: Planning an emergency trip to India? Think twice • Information and communication technology roles, including system analysts, software developers and IT specialists

How do Subclass 190 and Subclass 491 visas work? Subclass 190 and Subclass 491 remain two key skilled migration routes to Australia. Subclass 190 offers a direct pathway to permanent residence for applicants nominated by a state government. Subclass 491 is a regional visa that allows skilled workers to live and work in designated areas, with the option to apply for permanent residence after meeting residency and employment conditions. What does this mean for Indian applicants? For Indian professionals, the high number of invitations in the first round points to continued demand in priority sectors such as healthcare, engineering, ICT and education.