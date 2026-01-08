Hundreds of Indian students in Germany face visa risk: What went wrong

Hundreds of Indian students enrolled at the International University (IU) of Applied Sciences in Berlin are facing visa cancellations and possible deportation after German authorities ruled that the university’s hybrid courses do not meet full-time study requirements. Euronews reported in December that for many students, the dream of studying in Germany has taken a sharp turn.

Deep Shambarkar, 25, from Maharashtra, told Euronews he moved to Berlin in July to pursue a master’s degree in business management. He enrolled at the private International University, commonly known as IU.

Shambarkar has already spent around €20,000 (Rs 21 lakh) on his education, a large amount for him, funded through a student loan from an Indian bank.

“I don’t think the university will pay me back,” he said. Others, he added, have already dropped out and are left carrying the costs. Instead of working on his master’s thesis, he is now dealing with immigration officials.

His student visa was due for extension in the summer. Then a yellow envelope arrived at his Berlin address. It was from the Berlin Immigration Office, or LEA, asking him to leave Germany by November 3 or face deportation.

Why are students being asked to leave?

“I think it’s because the university may not have had the right accreditation for its courses,” said Shambarkar.

In a similar case, another student had already lost in court. “They said that the appropriate infrastructure was lacking. There are too few professors at the university,” he said.

Shambarkar has filed an appeal but says his chances look slim.

Since March 2025, more students have received orders to leave Germany. Shambarkar said he is aware of around 300 such cases. According to him, authorities do not recognise IU’s programmes as face-to-face teaching.

The courses can be completed remotely. In his case, this meant studying from India. “We were promised a degree programme in Germany,” he said.

With more than 130,000 students, IU is among Germany’s largest universities. Around 4,500 of its students are Indian, making up more than one-fifth of its international student population.

Many of them, including Shambarkar, found the university through the Indian placement agency upGrad, according to Euronews.

ALSO READ: US Embassy warns Indian students of breaking laws, says visa is a privilege The company helps students looking to study overseas. The model involves completing the first part of the course online from India, followed by relocation to Germany to finish the degree. Shambarkar completed his first semester online before moving to Berlin.

What upGrad says about visa compliance

Responding to Business Standard’s queries, Praneet Singh, AVP – University Partnerships at upGrad Study Abroad, said Germany remains a popular destination for Indian students, but expectations are clear.

“Students are required to meet defined academic and compliance benchmarks, with visa intent closely linked to performance and progression,” said Singh.

He said Indian students must be aware that visa compliance involves more than securing admission.

“While students are on campus in Germany, they must maintain 80%+ attendance, successfully complete 30 ECTS credits per semester, and comply with all regulations linked to the student visa (D-Type, followed by 16B),” Singh said.

How the visa process works

Singh explained that students, whether enrolled at public or private institutions, enter Germany on a national D-type visa.

“This visa is valid for one year. After completing that year, students must apply for a residence permit extension,” he said.

According to him, students currently facing issues have completed their first year and are now required to apply for extensions, which depend on six factors.

“In this case, a fraction of students were asked by immigration authorities to appear and submit these documents,” he said. “It is important to note that, as of now, not a single student deportation has taken place.”

Students who remain in Germany after the first year move from the D-type visa to a Section 16B residence permit.

“Regardless of whether the institution is public or private, students are required to keep these six requirements in order to maintain their legal status,” Singh said.

What authorities check during visa extension

Singh said the extension assessment is based on the following:

• 100% ECTS progress, or 30 ECTS per semester

• Funds for tuition fees and living expenses for the remaining course duration

• An enrolment certificate confirming full-time status with 80%+ attendance

• Valid health insurance

• Proof of residence

• Proof of income or financial capacity, including bank statements

“As long as these six factors are complied with and followed, students are eligible for a visa extension under the resident visa category, Section 16B, for the remainder of the degree programme,” he said.