Valid US visa but 42-day custody over husband's: UK tourist case explained

A 65-year-old British tourist whose road trip across the US turned into a six-week detention after immigration authorities held her for 42 days, despite her carrying a valid B-2 tourist visa, warned travellers to be cautious about US visits. “Don’t go – not with Trump in charge. It’s totally out of control over there. There’s no accountability. They don’t seem to need a reason for detaining you,” Karen Newton told The Guardian.

In response to the report, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Monday said the detention was a matter of law enforcement, not an arbitrary action.

What happened In a post on X, DHS said 65-year-old Karen Newton violated the terms of her visit by remaining in the US for almost four years beyond an earlier visa waiver stay and by travelling with her husband Bill Newton, whose work visa had expired nearly 20 years earlier. The department said these issues, along with problems with the couple’s car papers at the Canada-US border, were enough to require closer checks and detention under the law. The couple had been on a road trip across the US when they attempted to cross into Canada in September 2025. Canadian authorities turned them away because they lacked proper documentation for their car.

ALSO READ: H-1B visa hurdles: Parents, don't send your kids to US, warns entrepreneur When they tried to return to the US, border officials discovered Newton’s earlier visa waiver stay had long expired. Although Newton’s tourist visa and passport were both valid, she was detained along with her husband by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Newton’s account Newton told The Guardian she had no criminal record and was confused about her detention. “There was no reason to hold me,” she said. “Bill’s an adult. Why am I held responsible for him?” The couple were shackled and taken to a border patrol station, held overnight, and then transferred to the Northwest ICE Processing Centre in Tacoma, Washington, where they spent six weeks.

ALSO READ: US Visa Bulletin March: EB-2 India up 11 months for green card applicants Newton described the facility as prison-like, saying she slept on the floor because she could not reach the top bunk. Offer of voluntary self-deportation During their detention, an immigration agent told the couple they could choose “voluntary self-deportation”. The family was informed that this offer came with a ban from re-entering the US for up to ten years and that they would waive their right to a court hearing. Newton said she and her husband were eventually released without warning on November 6, 2025, and flown back to the UK.