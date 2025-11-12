Stop legal immigration, young Americans are losing jobs: Nikki Haley's son

Nalin Haley, son of former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, recently urged the United States to stop not only illegal immigration but also legal settlement. Speaking to UnHerd, a British news outlet and career counselling provider, the 24-year-old said the job market has become increasingly difficult for young Americans.

“We don't just stop illegal immigration,” said Haley. “I think we need to stop legal immigration.”

He said his friends have struggled to find work despite their education. “My friend group from high school, all graduated, great degrees from great schools. It's been a year and a half, and not one of them has a job, not one. So I'm angry at that, because I'm having to try and help my friends get jobs when their parents got jobs immediately, not just after graduating college, but out of high school.”

Why Nikki Haley son says immigration hurts US youth Haley said he believes legal immigration is worsening employment prospects for young Americans. “So when you see a bunch of foreigners coming over here to take jobs that [my friends] wanted,” he said, “they have every right to be pissed, and I'm pissed for them.” Nikki Haley served as governor of South Carolina and later as US ambassador to the United Nations under Donald Trump. Her son grew up in a politically active household with Sikh immigrant grandparents from India, though he later converted to Catholicism. ALSO READ: Trump on H-1B visa: US doesn't have enough talent, needs foreign workers Despite his family’s Indian roots, Nalin Haley has taken a hard line on immigration, including from India. He has called for an end to the H-1B visa programme, used by highly skilled foreign workers, many of whom are from India. He also suggested halting all foreign aid until “every American has access to jobs, healthcare, and stable living conditions.”

His take on jobs and the economy Haley said he works in finance in the South Carolina side of Charlotte but still cannot imagine owning a home. “I look at the housing market, and I don't see how I'm ever going to own a house. And I do very well for someone my age,” he said. “My parents bought their first house for $90,000. I mean, that house probably now is worth $400,000. How can we compete?” he added. He also commented on his public disputes with British-born journalist Mehdi Hasan. When asked about previously saying Hasan should be “denaturalised,” Haley said, “and deported. No, I quite literally mean that. I'm often sarcastic, but not in this case. I mean, he hates America. If you hate America, you shouldn't be in America. It's simple. If you don't like America, get out.”