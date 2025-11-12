Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Trump on H-1B visa: US doesn't have enough talent, needs foreign workers

Trump on H-1B visa: US doesn't have enough talent, needs foreign workers

In a Fox News interview, President Donald Trump defended the need for skilled foreign workers, arguing the US lacks specific talents, even as his own policies and allies attack the H-1B visa programm

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump, Trump(Photo: Reuters)

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday admitted that the United States does not have enough skilled talent to meet its labour needs, even as his administration makes it harder for companies to hire workers from abroad.
 
In an interview with Fox News that aired Tuesday, Trump was pressed by host Laura Ingraham about H-1B visas for skilled foreign workers and whether his administration would make them less of a priority. Ingraham argued that visas would make it harder for Trump to achieve his goal of raising wages for US workers.
 

“You also do have to bring in talent,” Trump countered.

 
When Ingraham said the US already had “plenty of talented people here,” Trump responded “no.”
 
 
“You don’t have certain talents. And you have to, people have to learn. You can’t take people off, like an unemployment line, and say, ‘I’m going to put you into a factory. We’re going to make missiles,’” he said.
 

Why Trump is defending foreign skilled workers

 
Trump’s comments arguing that some level of skilled workers are needed come after the administration earlier this year slapped a $100,000 application fee on the H-1B visa, which is widely used by some of the country’s largest companies, especially tech industry giants, to bring in workers from other countries.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Immigration raids 'haven't gone far enough', says Trump despite backlash

Donald Trump, Trump

Judge blocks Trump's policy to detain migrant children in adult facilities

migrants, immigrants

US plans $2,500 incentive for migrant teens to return home voluntarily

UK immigrants

Apple, Google block ICE-sighting apps after Trump administration's demand

apple, apple logo

Apple removes ICE tracking app after Trump admin warns of risk to agents

 
That policy change drew a lawsuit from the US Chamber of Commerce, highlighting the clash between corporate America and Trump’s immigration crackdown. Trump in his second term has ramped up deportations of undocumented migrants, including through the deployment of troops to major cities to assist immigration officers, spurring worries about the impact on the labour supply for businesses.
 

What Trump’s allies are saying on H-1B visas

 
However, his allies may not agree with him in this. Recently, the US Department of Labor accused businesses of exploiting the H-1B visa programme by replacing young Americans with foreign workers, pointing directly to India as the biggest beneficiary of the system.
 
“Young Americans have had the American Dream stolen from them, as jobs have been replaced by foreign workers due to rampant abuse of the H-1B visa,” the department said in a post accompanying its new campaign video on social media.
 
“For generations, we’ve told Americans that if they work hard enough, they can achieve the American Dream. But many young Americans have had this dream stolen from them,” the video’s narrator says, as text on screen hails President Donald Trump and Labour Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer for “putting America first.”
 

What US governors are saying about the visa programme

 
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has also criticised the H-1B visa programme, calling it a “total scam” during a Fox News interview. “Most of them are from one country, India,” he said. “There’s a cottage industry about how all those people make money off this system.”
 
He added that American workers are often made to train their replacements before being dismissed.

More From This Section

us china, us-china, us flag, china flag

China K visa vs H-1B: Can Beijing lure foreign tech talent from US, Europe?

US visa interview

US visa rejection leaves Indian medical student puzzled: What went wrong?

Dubai

UAE freelance visa gets stricter rules: Why it's suddenly in the spotlight

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

US green card for siblings: Who can sponsor, timelines and rules explained

Donald Trump, Trump

I don't want foreign students in US, but they're good business: Trump

Topics : Trump’s immigration agenda US immigration policy BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon