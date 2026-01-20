Bringing parents to Canada in 2026: What Indian families should know

For many Indian families settled in Canada, bringing parents or grandparents closer remains a priority. The two main pathways are the Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP) for permanent residency and the Super Visa for long-term visits. Each serves a different purpose and comes with distinct conditions.

Permanent residency route on hold for now

The Parents and Grandparents Program is Canada’s primary family reunification pathway for older family members. According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the PGP allows eligible Canadian citizens and permanent residents to sponsor their parents or grandparents for permanent residency, giving them the right to live and work in Canada indefinitely, subject to residency rules.

However, according to IRCC’s Supplementary Information for the 2026-2028 Immigration Levels Plan, admissions under the parents and grandparents’ category are capped at 15,000 in 2026. These admissions are part of the family class, which is expected to account for about 21-22 per cent of total permanent resident intake. More importantly, IRCC’s Ministerial Instructions 89, effective from January 1, 2026, state that no new sponsorship or permanent residence applications for parents or grandparents will be accepted until further notice. IRCC has clarified that processing will continue only for existing files, including up to 10,000 applications invited under the 2025 intake, which closed in October last year.

IRCC’s eligibility rules require sponsors to be at least 18, live in Canada, and meet minimum income levels for the past three tax years. They must also sign a 20-year financial undertaking (10 years in Quebec). Quebec residents face additional limits, with the provincial immigration ministry having reached its cap on certain undertakings until June 25, 2026, according to IRCC. Super Visa remains the main practical option With permanent sponsorship paused, the Super Visa has become the most viable option for families in 2026. According to IRCC, the Super Visa allows parents and grandparents to stay in Canada for up to five years per entry, with multiple entries permitted over a validity period of up to 10 years.

IRCC’s guidelines state that applicants must be parents or grandparents of a Canadian citizen or permanent resident. The host in Canada must meet the Low Income Cut-Off threshold, which IRCC updated in July 2025 to $30,526 for a single-person household, with higher limits for larger families. Applicants must also buy private medical insurance with minimum coverage of $100,000 for at least one year, pass a medical exam, and demonstrate ties to their home country. The Super Visa does not lead to permanent residency, but for many families, it offers a realistic way to ensure long-term family presence while waiting for future PGP intakes.