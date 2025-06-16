UAE Golden Visa via yacht: Will you spend Rs 43 cr for Dubai life?

Are you willing to shell out Rs 43 crore for Dubai or Abu Dhabi residency? The United Arab Emirates has expanded its long-term residency programme to include an entirely new class of elite residents—superyacht owners and key figures in the yachting industry. The 10-year Golden Visa, which has already drawn investors through real estate and entrepreneurship, is now being offered to individuals who own 40-metre yachts or hold senior roles in the maritime sector.

For India’s ultra-rich, this opens another path to UAE residency, but it’s one that comes with high entry costs and considerable upkeep. Business Standard spoke to experts in the UAE’s luxury marine industry to understand how the visa works, what it costs, and whether it’s a practical option for wealthy Indian families and businesspeople.

A visa built around yachting — who qualifies? The UAE’s new offering extends the Golden Visa to: • Owners of private yachts measuring at least 40 metres in length • CEOs, major shareholders, and central agents in the yachting business • Professionals involved in yacht services, including brokerage, repairs, and insurance • Immediate family members of the main applicant Unlike traditional UAE visas, the Golden Visa allows the holder to live outside the country for long stretches without losing residency. This makes it more flexible for globe-trotting billionaires or family offices with interests across jurisdictions. “The UAE, already a powerhouse in finance, aviation, real estate, and hospitality, is now setting sail to become the region’s premier marina destination, using Golden Visas to anchor a world-class maritime community,” said Armand Arton, CEO of Arton Capital, a global investment migration firm.

Why the UAE wants yacht owners to dock long-term Dubai’s existing Golden Visa for property investors—requiring a minimum AED 2 million (approx. Rs 4.68 crore)—has already attracted international interest. But this new maritime category pushes the bar higher. “It’s clear that the UAE isn’t just selling real estate anymore. It’s selling a lifestyle,” Arton told Business Standard. He believes the move signals the UAE’s intent to position itself as the next Monaco or Miami for the super-rich. The addition of superyacht owners to the visa programme is not just about luxury; it’s about attracting residents who bring status, networks, and global visibility.

For Indian families with offshore holdings and business expansion plans in the Gulf, the appeal is straightforward: low taxes, business access, and the ability to sponsor family members—all tied to a lifestyle of private marinas and luxury cruising. But it’s not just about docking a boat, it’s a financial commitment Marcus Giltay, CEO and founder of Marcus Yachting, a superyacht brokerage in Dubai, explained what the market for 40-metre yachts actually looks like, and why the visa only suits a small group of ultra-wealthy individuals. “The starting price for a 40-metre yacht can vary significantly depending on whether it’s a new build or pre-owned, the builder, and the level of customisation,” Giltay told Business Standard.

Basic cost breakdown: New builds: Normally priced between €15 million and €25 million (around Rs 149.51 crore to Rs 269.25 million). Some highly customised yachts can exceed €40 million (about Rs 398.73 crore). Pre-owned yachts: Can range from $5 million (Rs 43 crore) for older models in good condition to $15–25 million (about Rs 129.11 crore - Rs 215.11 crore) for more recent vessels Giltay noted that online listings sometimes display charter prices—around $3,500 (Rs 3 lakh) to $4,400 (Rs 3.8 lakh) per hour for a 40-metre yacht in Dubai—but those rates don’t reflect purchase costs Owning a yacht: What’s the annual damage?

Yacht ownership is not a one-time expense. Ongoing operational costs are typically pegged at 10% of the yacht’s value per year. Annual running costs for a $20 million (about Rs 172 crore) yacht can include: Crew salaries: A full crew (captain, engineers, stewards, chef) could cost between $250,000 and $630,000 (Rs 2.08 crore and 5.25 crore) annually Maintenance and repairs: Routine servicing, refits, and surprise issues; usually around 10% of the yacht’s value Fuel: Depends on engine type, travel frequency, and cruising habits; large yachts consume hundreds of litres per hour Insurance: About 1.5% to 3% of the yacht’s value each year

Marina berthing: In top Dubai marinas, this can run from $6,300 to $31,500 per month Licensing and flag state registration: This varies based on where the yacht is registered and operated Provisioning: Supplies for guests and crew—food, drink, cleaning materials, and more Depreciation: Yachts depreciate like luxury cars, often 10% in year one and 7% per year after These expenses are usually managed by a yacht management company, but the owner still bears the financial weight. Are yachts ever seen as investments? “In the UAE, buyers predominantly treat yachts as luxury assets that facilitate a lifestyle, offer leisure, and provide exclusive networking opportunities,” Giltay said.

There are four main reasons why people invest in a yacht: • To enjoy personal use and leisure with family and guests • To host private events and high-net-worth networking • To generate occasional charter income (though rarely enough to cover all costs) • To enhance personal brand and social status “Unlike real estate in Dubai, which can appreciate significantly, yachts generally depreciate. They’re not financial investments in the conventional sense,” he added. Who’s buying these yachts in the UAE? According to Giltay, the buyer base is global. Key demographics: Locals: Emiratis with deep roots in maritime tradition

Indian HNWIs: A growing segment in the Dubai luxury asset market Europeans and Russians: Drawn by climate, business access, and tax structure Asians and Gulf nationals: Including buyers from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar Younger entrepreneurs: Average buyer age is falling from 65–70 to 40–50, with newer buyers prioritising innovation and sustainability “There’s a clear trend of younger owners entering the scene, especially those from the tech sector,” Giltay said. However, the number of Indian yacht owners is not publicly available. Yacht vs apartment: Which visa route is more practical? For comparison: Golden Visa via property:

• AED 2 million investment in real estate (around Rs 4.69 crore) • Includes off-plan or mortgaged properties under certain conditions • Ongoing costs limited to service charges and property taxes • More accessible and far more affordable Golden Visa via yacht: • Minimum $5 million (about Rs 43 crore) for a basic qualifying yacht, $15–25 million for new builds • Ongoing costs run into millions annually • Mostly for individuals who already intend to own a yacht and will benefit from the added visa incentive “For visa purposes alone, the property route is vastly more cost-effective,” Giltay said. “The yacht route is best suited to those who want a yacht anyway and are just leveraging it for added benefit.”

Have visa incentives boosted yacht sales? According to Giltay, the new yacht-based visa hasn’t yet caused a major bump in sales. “Recent reports from February 2025, including those from the Dubai International Boat Show and companies like Gulf Craft and Azimut, show interest but not a major spike in sales driven solely by the visa,” he said. Instead, the Golden Visa is seen as a “value add” for those already planning a yachting lifestyle in Dubai. It gives another reason to formalise residence and spend more time in the UAE. Any hurdles for Indian nationals keen on the yacht route?

Yes, and many of them relate to cross-border finance, legal registration, and capital movement, explained Giltay. According to him, some of them are as follows: Financing: Marine loans in the UAE are available, but Indian buyers may face restrictions when moving funds abroad due to RBI’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme Repatriation rules: Bringing money into the UAE is one thing; taking it back out can raise issues with tax authorities in India Flag state decisions: The country in which the yacht is registered affects taxes, legal jurisdiction, and operating freedom Customs clearance: Yachts brought into the UAE from overseas need to clear import procedures

Crew hiring: Building a full team and finding reliable managers can be time-consuming Berth availability: Finding space for large yachts in central marinas is not always guaranteed Local regulations: Knowledge of UAE maritime rules, safety standards, and operational zones is essential Due diligence: High-value assets carry high fraud risk, making it vital to verify the brokerage and inspect the yacht thoroughly “None of these are impossible, but they require experience, planning, and the right advisers,” Giltay said. Is this visa route working for Indian buyers? “Early interest has mainly come from wealthy foreigners who already see the UAE as a launchpad for global business and as a new home for a luxury lifestyle,” said Arton.