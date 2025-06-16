Canada govt hiring students at ₹2,400/hr this fall; Indians can apply

Good news! Canada's federal government is offering paid work opportunities to students for the autumn term, with wages going up to $31.69 (approximately Rs 2,400) per hour. These roles are primarily open to Canadian citizens and permanent residents, but international students, including Indian students, studying full-time at a recognised Canadian institution are also eligible to apply.

“For students who meet the criteria, this is a valuable chance to gain experience in the public sector while pursuing their education,” Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada (OSFI), the agency behind the hiring said on its portal.

Jobs available across major Canadian cities

The four-month work placements run from September to December 2025 and are located in Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal. OSFI has also confirmed that some roles may be offered remotely, provided applicants have access to reliable internet. The federal agency, which supervises banks, insurers, and pension plans, is recruiting students across a wide range of disciplines. Applicants do not need prior experience. Roles open across various disciplines Available positions include: Audit, finance, statistics and economics Risk management Communications, translation and social media Office administration and project management Programming, databases and user interface design Business administration, law and data analysis

Human resources, political science and social sciences Graphic design and content creation The salary scale depends on academic level, starting at $17.75/hour and going up to $31.69/hour for students in advanced years or postgraduate programmes. Pay structure by academic level Hourly wages vary depending on academic background. The base rate is determined at the time of appointment and may be adjusted upward based on experience, field of study, or year of study completed. The step system allows for flexibility. College / CEGEP (Pre-University): $17.75 to $23.55 Undergraduate students: $18.84 to $28.30 Master’s students: $25.17 to $31.69

Doctoral students: $29.64 to $38.38 Departments may place students at higher steps if: They have prior relevant work experience They are returning to the same department for another term They have completed more than one year of study in their current programme There is a shortage of students in their discipline They are pursuing a second undergraduate degree They are in a qualifying year for professional programmes like law, education or medicine Eligibility requirements To apply, students must meet the following criteria: Be enrolled full-time in a recognised Canadian post-secondary institution Be in a co-op or internship programme required for graduation

Have legal status to work in Canada Self-identify as a member of at least one equity group: women, persons with disabilities, Indigenous people or visible minorities Meet the legal minimum age for employment in their province Have internet access if applying for a remote role Be able to obtain security clearance, including fingerprinting Students who have lived or worked outside Canada in the last five years may need to provide international criminal background checks. How to apply Applications must be submitted online through the GC Jobs portal (https://www.canada.ca/en/services/jobs/opportunities/government/student.html). Visit the GC Jobs website and search for OSFI student job postings