Amazon, Google, Tesla among top 25 OPT hirers in US; Indians lead STEM list

More international students in the US were hired through the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme in 2024 than ever before — and Amazon, Google and Microsoft emerged as the top recruiters, according to the latest Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) data released by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Under OPT, foreign students on an F-1 visa are allowed to work in the US in a role related to their field of study, either during their course or after graduation. Those with degrees in science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) can also apply for a two-year STEM OPT extension.

More foreign students worked in 2024 According to DHS, 194,554 foreign students received OPT work authorisation in 2024, up from 160,627 in 2023 — a 21.1% increase and the fourth consecutive year of growth. An additional 95,384 students were approved for STEM OPT extensions, reflecting a 54% rise from the previous year. Meanwhile, 130,586 students worked under Curricular Practical Training (CPT), representing a slight decline of 0.4%. The total number of unique foreign students who received practical training approval (after removing duplicates for those who received more than one authorisation) was 381,140. Indians lead in STEM OPT

Most students who took part in STEM OPT in 2024 were from India and China. Of the 165,524 students approved: 48.0% were from India 20.4% were from China California continued to host the largest share of international students, with 14.6% of all active SEVIS records — 237,763 in total. Top 25 employers for foreign students under OPT in 2024 (pre- and post-completion) Amazon – 5,379 University of California – 2,112 Arizona State University – 1,895 University of Texas – 1,305 Bright Mind Enrichment and Schooling – 1,234 Tesla – 1,170 Goldman Sachs – 1,148 Apple – 1,135

Google – 1,110 Meta – 1,081 Microsoft – 1,066 ByteDance – 1,045 Deloitte – 1,033 Walmart – 951 Intel – 946 State University of New York – 906 Ernst & Young – 889 Johns Hopkins – 827 Harvard – 799 Community Dreams Foundation – 795 University of Michigan – 767 University of Southern California – 717 University of Illinois – 714 McKinsey & Company – 680 JP Morgan Chase – 675 Top 25 employers for foreign students under STEM OPT in 2024 Amazon – 6,679 Google – 1,778 Microsoft – 1,496 Meta – 1,302 University of California – 1,302

Walmart – 1,140 Intel – 1,023 Apple – 973 Goldman Sachs – 962 Tesla – 901 JP Morgan Chase – 887 Ernst & Young – 854 Deloitte – 833 McKinsey & Company – 810 ByteDance – 642 Tata Consultancy Services – 639 Stanford University – 541 University of Texas – 536 Citigroup – 517 Bloomberg – 456 Qualcomm – 455 Oracle – 445 Boston Consulting Group – 412 NVIDIA – 410 Cummins – 410 Top 25 employers for foreign students under CPT in 2024 Amazon – 3,205 Tesla – 1,118 Lindsey Wilson College – 1,028 Google – 880

Microsoft – 819 NVIDIA – 743 Meta – 657 Deloitte – 614 Apple – 600 Intel – 512 JP Morgan Chase – 400 Goldman Sachs – 386 Walmart – 344 ByteDance – 337 Adobe Inc – 332 Advanced Micro Devices – 319 Cummins – 308 Ernst & Young – 299 World Bank – 292 CVS – 276 Qualcomm – 270 University of Texas – 267 Morgan Stanley – 267 Tata Consultancy Services – 266 Boston Consulting Group – 181 OPT used to access long-term US jobs According to Varun Singh, managing director at XIPHIAS Immigration, the continued surge in OPT and STEM OPT reflects how international students are using the route to access longer-term job opportunities in the US.