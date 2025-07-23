Home / Immigration / UK asylum racket: PoK migrants pay ₹58 lakh for fake visas, reveals report

UK asylum racket: PoK migrants pay ₹58 lakh for fake visas, reveals report

PoK migrants are reportedly using fake job docs and paying up to ₹58.5 lakh for UK visas, then applying for asylum, a Telegraph sting has revealed

Asylum UK, UK
Home Office figures show that more than 108,000 people claimed asylum in the UK last year—the highest since records began in 1979. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 4:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Migrants from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are reportedly entering the UK on visas obtained using falsified documents and later applying for asylum, according to an undercover investigation by The Daily Telegraph.
 
The report claims some applicants are paying as much as £50,000 (around ₹58.5 lakh) for UK visa applications loaded with fake details. One example uncovered by the investigation involved a job reference letter from a “fake hospital” in Mirpur, submitted as part of an application to the UK Home Office.
 
Fake CVs, false employers and visa success
 
A consultant based in Mirpur, named in the report, allegedly helped forge employment documents for individuals posing as skilled workers. In one instance, an undercover applicant submitted a fabricated CV and reference letter, which ultimately resulted in a successful work visa.
 
Reacting to the allegations, the UK Home Office said it had launched an investigation. “Illegal activity will not be tolerated and we will stop at nothing to ensure our immigration rules are respected and enforced,” said a Home Office spokesperson.
 
“We are already taking firm action to disrupt illegal activity when it is found, including suspending licences, pursuing enforcement, and strengthening safeguards to protect the integrity of the immigration system,” the spokesperson added.
 
What the UK immigration white paper says about asylum misuse
 
The report, published on May 12, 2025, noted growing misuse of asylum routes:
 
1. People claiming asylum after entering on valid visas (with no change in circumstances)
2. Some misrepresent their age to access certain services
3. Overall misuse undermines system integrity and public trust.
 
The document outlined proposed measures to restrict misuse:
 
• New legislation aimed at limiting the use of Article 8 of the Human Rights Act by asylum seekers
• Stronger enforcement through e-visas, biometric checks and digital ID to detect overstayers or rule-breakers
• Earlier tracking and deportation of foreign national offenders once convicted, even for minor offences
 
According to Home Office data:
 
• Visa applications dropped by 40 per cent over the past year
• Around 30,000 people with no legal status were removed
• Arrests linked to illegal working rose by 51 per cent
 
New powers are also being introduced to immediately suspend registered immigration advisers and companies suspected of serious abuse.
 
Asylum claims and trends from Pakistan
 
Pakistani nationals currently top the list of asylum claimants in the UK, followed by Afghanistan, Iran and Bangladesh. However, they are not among the largest groups arriving via illegal routes such as small boats.
 
In May 2025, the UK government said it would increase intelligence efforts to track foreign nationals using legal entry channels—like study or work visas—to claim asylum later. “We are building intelligence on the profile of these individuals to identify them earlier and faster,” a Home Office press release said at the time.
 
Official asylum figures show:
 
• Pakistani asylum applications rose 79 per cent in a year, reaching 10,542
• Pakistan and Afghanistan saw a 53 per cent approval rate
• Iran had a 64 per cent grant rate
• Syria (98 per cent), Eritrea (87 per cent), and Sudan (99 per cent) had the highest approval rates
 
Among the 40,000 asylum seekers who entered the UK last year on valid visas:
 
• 16,000 were international students
• 11,500 had work visas
• 9,500 entered as visitors
 
Under the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999, asylum applicants facing destitution can access financial and housing support, provided they declare all sources of income and assets.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fake country, fake embassy: How Ghaziabad man posed as 'West Arctica' envoy

H-1B lottery may end: US considers merit-based selection for work visas

Want to freelance in Europe? Germany's ₹1.9L/month visa route may suit you

F-1 visa crisis: What Indians stranded in US visa-loan-tuition loop do

Will UK bring back tax-free shopping? What retailers demand from govt

Topics :UK ImmigrationUK immigration fraudPakistanisimmigrationBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story