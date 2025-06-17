UK reconsiders 'Tax on Love' rule, NRI sponsors may benefit: What it means

The UK government is considering easing the income threshold for sponsoring family visas after public backlash over what critics have called a “tax on love.” The move, currently under review by the UK Home Office, could have far-reaching consequences for thousands of British families — especially those of Indian origin — separated due to tough immigration policies.

Currently, British citizens and residents sponsoring a spouse or partner must earn at least £29,000 annually, a rule introduced in 2024. The proposed change could lower this requirement to £23,000–£25,000, based on recommendations from the UK’s Migration Advisory Committee (MAC).

Why this matters

Families across the UK, including many NRI households, have called the current threshold “unfair,” especially for women, ethnic minorities, and part-time workers. Critics argue it disproportionately affects low-income British citizens married to foreign nationals and separates parents from their children. “This judgment is not about relaxing borders — it’s about reuniting families and supporting mental well-being of children and spouses,” said Carla Denyer, UK MP and Green Party leader, who has led calls to reverse the rule. What’s Changing Current threshold: £29,000/year (as of April 2024) Proposed threshold: £23,000–£25,000/year Previous plan under review: £38,700 (was to take effect in 2025)

According to the MAC, a reduced threshold will increase net migration by only 1–3%, adding around 8,000 more family members per year. Importantly, the report stressed that this minor fiscal impact is outweighed by the emotional and social benefits of family reunification. Why Current Rules Are Called “Tax on Love” Since 2024, British citizens or permanent residents sponsoring a spouse or partner need a minimum income of £29,000 annually—a rule originally tied to skilled-worker salary levels. Critics argue it has forced families apart, causing psychological strain on children across the UK. One critic told BBC: “Children are the biggest victims… we ask her to look to that evidence… those very real-life experiences.”

The threshold is termed a “tax on love” by MPs and campaigners, including Carla Denyer of the Green Party, who argue it discriminates against working-class families, women, and people of colour. The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC)—an expert panel advising the government—has recommended reducing the minimum income to £23,000–£25,000, as per The Guardian. MAC said: The current £29,000 requirement is among the highest globally, akin to Norway's Lowering it would ease family separations without significantly increasing net migration—by an estimated 1–3% (8,000 people annually) While reducing it may slightly impact public finances, this mirrors the reality of many self-sufficient British households.

Legal, Humanitarian & Economic Considerations As per The Guardian, The MAC cautioned that raising the threshold further—such as the proposed £38,700—“may conflict” with Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which protects the right to family life Prof. Brian Bell, MAC Chair, said the choice is political: “There is a cost to the UK economy and UK taxpayers… but… ignoring the massive impact that has on families.” MAC also highlighted cases from The Guardian, including families with children and British partners who were forced to spend months apart due to the income rule. What Happens Next?

The Labour government paused the previous Conservative plan to increase the income to £38,700 and asked MAC to review the rule MAC’s report is now with the Home Office, which will formulate new policy likely to be announced later this year Campaigners from Reunite Families UK argue even the new minimum wage-level threshold could still separate some deserving families What it means for you? If you're a UK citizen married to a foreign partner, the rule may change soon, making family reunification easier. If you're close to the threshold now, you might still need time to meet the lower adjusted requirement.