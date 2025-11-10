UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is drawing inspiration from Denmark’s immigration model as she prepares a sweeping crackdown on rising migration figures, British media reported over the weekend.

Officials from the Home Office have reportedly been sent to Copenhagen to examine how Denmark enforces its policies, which are among the toughest in Europe. The move signals the government’s intent to tighten controls and overhaul the UK’s asylum system.

How does Denmark handle asylum seekers differently?

In Denmark, asylum is mostly granted on a temporary basis. Refugees fleeing conflict are allowed to stay only until the Danish government deems their home countries safe for return.

According to the BBC, Denmark’s strict family reunion rules have also caught the attention of the Home Office. These include: < Financial requirements for sponsoring family members < A minimum age of 24 for residency rights to reduce forced marriages < Housing regulations designed to prevent the formation of migrant ghettos What measures is the UK government considering? According to The Sunday Times, new UK asylum rules may require applicants to learn English to a high level and maintain a clean criminal record. Those granted asylum could also be asked to repay accommodation and welfare costs.

A leaked document cited by the paper claims the Home Office has identified at least 14 potential sites to house up to 10,000 migrants as part of a wider reform to impose tougher conditions and limit asylum stays to a temporary basis. “Plans to warehouse thousands of people seeking asylum on military sites or other government land are not a viable or humane solution. They are extremely costly and logistically complex, and fail to address the real issues facing the asylum system,” said Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council. Will the UK end the use of asylum hotels? In a statement, the Home Office said: “This government will end the use of all asylum hotels, which have put unacceptable pressure on communities across the country. We are accelerating plans to move thousands of asylum seekers to more suitable accommodation, including military sites.”