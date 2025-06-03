UK plans 10-year settlement wait for immigrants: What it means for them

Kamala, an Indian immigrant, moved to the UK in 2021 as a skilled worker in Oxfordshire. She has dedicated her efforts to finding new treatments for diseases with no current cure. She pays the additional rate of tax and has built up many professional and personal links in the country. But the sudden plan to double the qualifying period for settlement from five to 10 years has left her future in question.

This concern was brought to the House of Commons on Monday by Olly Glover, a Liberal Democrat MP, as Parliament debated the UK’s new Immigration White Paper, published on June 12, 2025. The proposals cover work, study and settlement categories and include:

< Doubling the settlement period from five to 10 years < Extending English language requirements to more applicants, including dependants < Reducing the Graduate Route visa from two years to 18 months < Raising salary thresholds for skilled worker visas < Removing the Health and Care Worker visa for new applicants Olly Glover said, “The sudden increase to the qualifying period from five to 10 years has plunged hardworking people like Kamala into uncertainty about their future.” In response, Seema Malhotra, UK immigration minister, said it is too soon to confirm whether the longer settlement period would apply to people already living in the UK. “We recognise how important they are to people and will listen to what people tell us in the consultation. After that we will provide details of how the scheme will work, including in respect of any transitional arrangements for those already in the UK,” said Malhotra.

Malhotra added, “Settlement in the UK is a prerequisite for becoming a British citizen, and it is also an important step in integrating and contributing to local communities and the country. The White Paper proposes an expansion of the points-based system to increase the standard qualifying period for settlement to 10 years. Individuals will have the opportunity to reduce the qualifying period based on their contributions to the UK economy and society.” Chris Vince, MP, spoke about Emily, a carer, and the impact these plans would have on people like her. “Will the consultation on the earned settlement scheme take into account the hugely important role that carers, sometimes from overseas, do to support the most vulnerable in our communities?” he asked.

Malhotra replied, “Indeed, carers, including those who have come from overseas, do important work to support us, our families and our communities. My hon. Friend will recognise that, as I have said, it is important for us to ensure that people’s voices can be heard in the consultation. We recognise that settlement is an important step in integrating and contributing to local communities and families. Under the current system, people primarily qualify for settlement on the basis of their length of time in the UK, but we also believe that people should be contributing to the economy and society before they gain settled status in our country.”

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK would tighten its immigration system, including extending the minimum residence period for migrants to claim settlement to 10 years. Malhotra said in the Commons, “We will be consulting on the earned settlement scheme later this year. We will be providing details of how the scheme will work after that, including on any transitional arrangements for those already in the UK.” The Home Office has said it will set up a points-based system so people can shorten the 10-year timeline if they show a “real and lasting contribution” to the economy and society. But officials have not shared how these points will be awarded.

Meanwhile, Chris Murray, MP for Edinburgh East and Musselburgh stressed on focussing on skilled talent. He said businesses in his area rely on attracting top talent. “We need to attract worldwide top talent for some key sectors, many of which are based in Edinburgh East and Musselburgh, so that we remain globally competitive, but businesses tell me that long visa processing times work against that. Now that we are seeing lower levels of immigration, will the government be reprioritising resources so we see faster processing of skilled worker visas?” he asked. Malhotra said, “Visa processing times can vary based on the type of visa and where people are applying from. However, for most applications, even those made outside the UK, decisions are usually made within three weeks. He will also be aware that we are looking at how to reform our immigration system as a result of the record levels of net migration under the previous Government, and making sure that we focus our immigration on the needs of our economy is a priority for this Government.”