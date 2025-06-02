Marriage fraud for green card: Indian man's plot caught by US agencies

“If you lie on your citizenship application, we will find out,” warned the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) last month. It was a cautionary note that soon caught up with Aakash Prakash Makwana, a 29-year-old Indian national living unlawfully in the United States.

On May 28, Makwana pleaded guilty to a plot to marry a US citizen to secure permanent residence (green card). Aakash Prakash Makwana admitted in court that he overstayed his visa, paid for a fake marriage, and later lied about being a victim of domestic abuse to stay on in the country.

Makwana entered the US on November 23, 2019, on a J-1 visa, meant for short-term work in the hospitality sector. That visa expired a year later, on November 24, 2020, but he remained in the country without authorisation.

By August 2021, Makwana had agreed to pay $10,000 (around Rs 8.32 lakh) to marry a US citizen and apply for a Green Card. He lived in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, working without legal status. On September 3, 2021, he married the US citizen and faked a lease to make it look like they lived together. Makwana even added the US citizen’s name to his utility bills and bank accounts. He later admitted to forging the property manager’s signature on the lease, an act that led to an aggravated identity theft charge. What happened next When the marriage scheme collapsed, Makwana tried to stay in the US by filing a petition with USCIS. In this petition, he claimed he was suffering domestic violence at the hands of the US citizen he married.

Makwana has now admitted these claims were false and part of an effort to remain in the country longer. His sentencing is set for September 26. He could face prison time, financial penalties, and deportation. The wider crackdown USCIS said on March 20, 2025, that marriage fraud is a federal crime carrying up to five years in prison and fines of up to $250,000. The agency wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “Getting married just to receive immigration benefits is a crime and can lead to deportation, arrest and substantial fines.” The agency added in another statement, “Protecting the integrity of the immigration process is a priority for USCIS. One way we protect the immigration system is by making it easy for you to report immigration fraud and abuse through our online tip form.”