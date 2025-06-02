Home / Immigration / Marriage fraud for green card: Indian man's plot caught by US agencies

Marriage fraud for green card: Indian man's plot caught by US agencies

An Indian man's plot to secure a US Green Card through a sham marriage has been exposed. He now faces prison time, fines, and possible deportation

marriage, wedding
USCIS said on March 20, 2025, that marriage fraud is a federal crime carrying up to five years in prison and fines of up to $250,000. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 5:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
“If you lie on your citizenship application, we will find out,” warned the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) last month. It was a cautionary note that soon caught up with Aakash Prakash Makwana, a 29-year-old Indian national living unlawfully in the United States.
 
On May 28, Makwana pleaded guilty to a plot to marry a US citizen to secure permanent residence (green card). Aakash Prakash Makwana admitted in court that he overstayed his visa, paid for a fake marriage, and later lied about being a victim of domestic abuse to stay on in the country.
 
Makwana entered the US on November 23, 2019, on a J-1 visa, meant for short-term work in the hospitality sector. That visa expired a year later, on November 24, 2020, but he remained in the country without authorisation.
 
By August 2021, Makwana had agreed to pay $10,000 (around Rs 8.32 lakh) to marry a US citizen and apply for a Green Card. He lived in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, working without legal status. On September 3, 2021, he married the US citizen and faked a lease to make it look like they lived together. Makwana even added the US citizen’s name to his utility bills and bank accounts.
 
He later admitted to forging the property manager’s signature on the lease, an act that led to an aggravated identity theft charge.
 
What happened next
 
When the marriage scheme collapsed, Makwana tried to stay in the US by filing a petition with USCIS. In this petition, he claimed he was suffering domestic violence at the hands of the US citizen he married.
 
Makwana has now admitted these claims were false and part of an effort to remain in the country longer. His sentencing is set for September 26. He could face prison time, financial penalties, and deportation.
 
The wider crackdown
 
USCIS said on March 20, 2025, that marriage fraud is a federal crime carrying up to five years in prison and fines of up to $250,000. The agency wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “Getting married just to receive immigration benefits is a crime and can lead to deportation, arrest and substantial fines.”
 
The agency added in another statement, “Protecting the integrity of the immigration process is a priority for USCIS. One way we protect the immigration system is by making it easy for you to report immigration fraud and abuse through our online tip form.”
 
What counts as marriage fraud
 
Marrying someone for money or other benefits
Faking a marriage when both people know it’s not real
Tricking someone into a marriage under false pretences
 
USCIS has set up an online form where people (US citizens) can report suspected fraud. “You do not have to tell us your name or provide contact information,” the form says. Investigators do ask for as much detail as possible, including names, addresses and any evidence that could help.
 
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) often joins these investigations, and deportation can follow if fraud is proven.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Canada sees 5,500 foreign student asylum claims in 2025, up 22% from 2024

Can foreign students still work in the US? OPT programme faces scrutiny

UK sees record 1,200 boat migrants in a day despite tougher rules on asylum

US shuns foreign students? Hong Kong, China, Japan throw doors open

No visa hassles: Top countries Indians can visit with ease in 2025

Topics :US immigration policyIndians in USBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story