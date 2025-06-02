Visa-free travel, work restrictions, and more: June's immigration shake-up

The start of June 2025 has seen fresh waves of immigration policy changes across several countries. From China’s visa waivers to Australia’s migration caps, and Poland’s electronic-only applications, the new rules come as governments continue to balance national needs and foreign labour demands. Here’s a closer look at the developments and a quick recap of the changes that took place in May.

China expands visa-free access

Starting June 9, 2025, China will let citizens from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Saudi Arabia visit for up to 30 days without a visa. This builds on earlier deals with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Mao Ning, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said in a statement, “We welcome more friends from the GCC countries to embark on an impromptu trip to China.”

Travellers from five Latin American countries – Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Uruguay – will also enjoy 30-day visa-free access from June 1, 2025. Currently, 30-day visa-free entry is available to nationals of: — France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium, and Luxembourg in Europe — Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia in Asia — Australia and New Zealand in Oceania Poland’s new rules for work authorisations Poland’s immigration reforms kick in on June 1, 2025. Here’s what employers need to know: The labour market test is out. A list of “protected” jobs may soon be introduced by district authorities. Employers cannot hire foreigners for those roles.

Only electronic applications for work authorisations will be accepted – paper submissions are gone. The grounds for rejecting applications have widened. Applications will be refused if: — The job actually benefits a third party, unless it’s within a temporary work framework — The employer was set up just to bring in foreign nationals — The employer fails financial or social security registration checks — The job is less than one-quarter of a full-time role "For jobs under half-time, work permits will only last a year. Priority processing will be given to employers in key economic areas, for roles continuing existing work terms, or in occupations with shortages," the government revealed in a press release.

Employers also face stricter checks and compliance: * No work in Poland on a visa issued by another Schengen country. * Fines for illegal employment now range from 3,000 PLN (Rs 68,000) to 50,000 PLN (Rs 11 lakh) for employers, and 1,000 PLN to 5,000 PLN for foreign nationals. * Employers must provide a copy of the employment contract before work starts. * They must inform authorities within 7 days if: — A foreign worker hasn’t started within 2 months of the work permit’s start date — The foreign worker stops for over 2 months — Employment ends more than 2 months early

New reporting rules also apply to declarations of work, with employers required to report work start within 7 days, and non-start within 14 days. Occasional, incidental remote work for foreign entities not linked to Poland’s economy is allowed without a work permit. Australia’s migration intake cutback Australia has aimed to reduce annual migration to 250,000 by June 2025, bringing it back to pre-pandemic levels. The Australian Bureau of Statistics says that net overseas migration added 446,000 people to the population in the 2023-24 financial year – a drop from 536,000 the year before. Sweden raises income threshold for migrants

Sweden is preparing to require immigrants to earn at least 80% of the median Swedish salary – currently 35,600 kronor (around Rs 3 lakh) – to get a work permit by June 2025. Domestic care workers will be exempt. A government press release said, “Labour immigration is important for Sweden, but although the country primarily needs skilled and highly skilled workers, labour immigration to jobs requiring little education or experience and with low wages is extensive.” Indians have seen both arrivals and departures shift: * 2,837 Indians left Sweden in the first half of 2024, a sharp increase from 1,046 the year before.

* Still, Indians are the second largest group of new arrivals in 2024, behind Ukrainians. UAE's new visit visa category for skilled professionals The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will introduce a new visit visa category effective June 30, 2025, allowing skilled professionals to enter the country without the need for an employer sponsor. The new visa type is part of broader efforts by the UAE government to enhance labor market flexibility and attract global talent across key sectors. According to the updated policy, the Visit Visa for Work Purposes will permit individuals to undertake short-term job assignments or explore employment opportunities in the country for up to 120 days.

Who qualifies? Eligibility for this visa will hinge on certain professional and academic benchmarks. Applicants must meet at least one of the following criteria: Possess qualifications classified within skill levels 1 to 3, as designated by the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE). Hold a bachelor’s degree or an advanced academic credential. Be recent graduates from globally ranked top 500 universities within the past two years. Demonstrate adequate financial means to support themselves during their stay. US visa restrictions and student concerns In the US, the State Department paused new international student visa interviews, expanding social media checks for applicants. Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered US embassies to stop scheduling appointments for F, M, and J visa applicants until further notice.

Meanwhile, a federal judge blocked the Trump administration’s effort to stop Harvard from enrolling international students. The university had argued this would unfairly impact 7,000 visa holders, almost a quarter of its student body. UK citizenship applications surge The UK Home Office reported that more than 6,600 Americans applied for British citizenship in the year ending March 2025 – the highest since 2004. Over 1,900 of these applications were made between January and March 2025, a record quarterly total. UK White Paper proposes visa and settlement changes The UK’s White Paper proposes several changes that would limit visa and settlement eligibility:

— Skilled Worker visa eligibility will be limited to roles at RQF Level 6 (university-level). Lower-skilled roles will no longer qualify, but a shortage occupation list will allow some exceptions. — Employers must show they’re investing in training local staff, or they may lose access to the Skilled Worker route. — The Immigration Skills Charge paid by employers will rise by 32%. — English language proficiency will be increased to B2 for Skilled Workers, and new requirements will be introduced for dependents. — The post-study Graduate Route will be cut from two years to 18 months. — Settlement periods may be extended from five to 10 years, with possible exceptions for those making major contributions to UK society or economy.

Spain eases rules for foreign workers and students Spain’s immigration reforms now grant foreign workers more rights and easier residency options for dependent family members. Here are some key points: — Foreign workers get stronger workplace protections. — Study permits last for the full duration of the academic programme, so no more annual renewals. — University students can work 30 hours per week, and graduates can switch directly to work permits. — Students may also sponsor family members if they meet eligibility requirements. Portugal tightens border checks Portugal has introduced new border control systems at air and sea ports, requiring third-country nationals with short-stay visas to provide fingerprints on arrival. Travellers may face longer wait times as these new systems bed in.

France revises Talent – EU Blue Card and shortage occupation list France has relaxed rules for the Talent – EU Blue Card, now allowing: — Highly qualified workers with contracts as short as six months to qualify. — Applicants without higher education degrees to apply if they have three years of relevant experience. — Extended validity of Talent Passports to three months beyond contract duration. — Faster access to French EU Blue Cards for workers already holding one in another EU state. On May 21, 2025, France released a new shortage occupation list. Employers hiring for these roles no longer need to advertise the position to local jobseekers first. Undocumented workers in these jobs may also qualify for a residence permit if other conditions are met.