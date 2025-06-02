US visa delays stretch to 14 months for visitors: Chennai, Mumbai worst hit

Travellers hoping to visit the United States for work or pleasure are facing some of the longest wait times for visa appointments in recent years, with some slots pushed well into next year.

In Chennai, appointments for visitor visas, known as B1 and B2, are now booked 14 months ahead, while in Mumbai, the average wait is around 9.5 months. In New Delhi, applicants face a delay of eight months. Hyderabad and Kolkata offer slightly quicker appointments, at seven and six months respectively.

US visa interview wait times and availability for B1, B2

Here’s how the wait times and next available appointments stack up:

Chennai Average wait time: 14 months Next available appointment: 14 months Mumbai Average wait time: 9.5 months Next available appointment: 9.5 months New Delhi Average wait time: 8 months Next available appointment: 8 months Hyderabad Average wait time: 7 months Next available appointment: 7 months Kolkata Average wait time: 6 months Next available appointment: 6 months New rules and stricter scrutiny Now applicants can only reschedule their appointments once, a shift from the earlier practice of two reschedules. If they miss their scheduled appointment altogether, they face a 120-day ban on reapplying. This rule applies to both interview and interview-waiver appointments, according to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

“We've definitely seen the process feel more drawn-out this year. Interviews are more detailed, and consular officers are going through applications with greater scrutiny,” said Mohak Nahta, founder and CEO of visa platform Atlys. He explained, "A key change came in February 2025, when the US Department of State tightened interview requirements. Fewer applicants now qualify for interview waivers, so more people are required to appear in person, which naturally adds to processing times". Tougher checks on travel agencies In March, the US Embassy in India said it had cancelled about 2,000 visa appointments suspected of being made by bots. In May, it added that the Department of State was taking steps to impose visa restrictions on owners, executives and senior officials of some Indian travel agencies for knowingly helping people immigrate illegally to the US. The embassy has not named the agencies involved.

Visitor visa B1 visas cover business travel for meetings, conferences and negotiations. B2 visas cater for leisure trips, family visits, medical treatment and attending social events without paid work. Most applicants receive a combined B1/B2 visa, allowing them to mix business and leisure during their stay Tips for applicants < Check the system frequently as earlier slots can open up < Remember that wait time figures reflect how long applicants waited between paying the visa fee and attending their interview last month < Visa approval is not automatic and depends on the applicant’s ties to India, supporting documents and travel plans

For those keen to travel soon, Hyderabad and Kolkata remain the quickest options. Meanwhile, The US State Department has paused new visa interviews for international students as the Trump administration moves to expand social media screening, a shift that could weaken the country’s long-standing edge in attracting global talent. In a cable dated Tuesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio instructed US embassies and consulates to stop scheduling visa interviews for F, M, and J visa holders — the main categories for international students and exchange visitors — “until further guidance is issued.” The administration has ordered consular officers to comb through applicants’ social media posts and retain any flagged content, even if deleted.