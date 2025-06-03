Your US visa won't be issued until all security checks are complete: USCIS

Planning a trip to the United States or hoping to study or work there? Your visa will not be issued until all security screenings have been fully resolved, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said on Monday.

“US national security is our top priority. All types of US visas undergo extensive security screening, including checks against law enforcement and counterterrorism databases. Visas won’t be issued until all security screenings are fully resolved. Prohibiting travel to those who might pose a threat is key to protecting US citizens at home,” said USCIS.

The agency said security checks continue even after a visa has been granted. Visa holders must comply with US laws and immigration regulations or risk visa revocation and removal.

“The US government has launched a coordinated interagency effort to combat fraud and end illegal migration. Those found guilty of visa fraud will face permanent bans from entering the United States,” said USCIS. This warning comes as the Trump administration tightens immigration rules during his second term. Falling approval ratings and recent budget cuts have reportedly shifted the focus to stricter enforcement. Students and workers see sharper questioning Visa processing platform Atlys said it has noticed a sharper approach to reviewing applications in recent months. “Applicants are being asked sharper questions about their travel plans, timelines, financial backing, and even their broader intent behind visiting the US. The paperwork itself hasn’t changed significantly, but the emphasis on clear, confident communication has grown,” Mohak Nahta, founder and CEO of Atlys told Business Standard.

Students hoping to travel to the US have raised concerns over the administration’s move to step up social media checks. On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told embassies and consulates to stop scheduling new visa interviews for student applicants. This step, according to Politico, is part of a broader plan to expand scrutiny of social media profiles for foreign student and exchange visitor visa applicants. The directive, seen in a cable obtained by Politico, says: “Effective immediately, in preparation for an expansion of required social media screening and vetting, consular sections should not add any additional student or exchange visitor (F, M, and J) visa appointment capacity until further guidance is issued septel, which we anticipate in the coming days.”

Strict consequences for overstaying visas Last month, the US Embassy in India issued a warning that overstaying a visa could result in deportation and a permanent ban on re-entry, even for those who entered the country legally. “If you remain in the United States beyond your authorised period of stay, you could be deported and could face a permanent ban on travelling to the United States in the future,” said the US Embassy in India in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Key points • US visas will not be issued until security screenings are resolved