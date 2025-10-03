Home / Immigration / US Bill to end H-1B exemptions puts universities, Indian academics at risk

US Bill to end H-1B exemptions puts universities, Indian academics at risk

A Republican Bill in the US Congress seeks to end H-1B visa exemptions for universities and research bodies, a move that could hit Indian academics hard

US visa, H4, H1B
H-1B visas used by international researchers and academics could soon come under stricter limits. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 12:36 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
H-1B visas used by international researchers and academics could soon come under stricter limits after a top Republican Senator introduced legislation to end exemptions for universities and research institutions.
 
Senator Tom Cotton unveiled the Visa Cap Enforcement Act on Wednesday, which would close long-standing exceptions that allow colleges, non-profits and research centres to hire unlimited numbers of foreign workers outside the annual H-1B quota of 85,000.
 
“Colleges and universities shouldn’t get special treatment for bringing in woke and anti-American professors from around the world,” said Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas. “My Bill closes these loopholes that universities have abused for far too long.”
 
What the Bill proposes
 
The Bill would:
 
• Count foreign workers in H-1B status for more than three years against the visa cap
• Remove exemptions for universities, non-profits and research institutions
• Eliminate provisions easing transitions into H-1B status
• Require new petitions after a change of employer to be counted again under the annual quota
 
If passed, the changes would place universities and research centres under the same limits that apply to private companies, restricting their ability to bring in international faculty and researchers.
 
Impact on Indian academics
 
The proposed restrictions could particularly affect Indian academics, who make up the largest share of H-1B holders. Indians account for more than 70 per cent of the programme, and many are employed in teaching and research positions at US institutions.
 
Cotton, a long-time critic of high-skilled immigration, has argued that H-1B visas disadvantage American workers and carry ideological risks. The Bill has been referred to committee but faces an uncertain future in a closely divided Senate.
 
The move follows a series of measures under the Trump administration targeting high-skilled visas. In September, the administration introduced a $100,000 application fee for H-1B petitions.
 
US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick defended the fee, saying it would encourage firms to hire more Americans. “It will send less valuable foreign workers back to their home countries,” said Lutnick.
 
Trump has also accused IT outsourcing firms of “systemic abuse” of the H-1B programme, calling it a “national security threat.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US visa applicants may face delays as shutdown takes effect: Embassy warns

UK immigration rules: Britain to end automatic PR for asylum seekers

US govt shutdown: Impact on H-1B, student and tourist visas decoded

Denmark tightens rules for foreign students, cuts work permit stay

US visa costs: New $250 integrity fee pushes Indian visitor visas to Rs 40k

Topics :H1B VisaUS visaBS Web Reportsimmigration

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story