The United States government has shut down for the first time in seven years, forcing several federal agencies to scale back operations. Many services are expected to face delays, including routine paperwork and approvals.

“At this time, scheduled passport and visa services in the United States and at US Embassies and Consulates overseas will continue during the lapse in appropriations as the situation permits. We will not update this account until full operations resume, with the exception of urgent safety and security information,” read the embassy statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.

What happens in a US shutdown

During a shutdown, non-essential federal services are halted and workers are placed on unpaid leave until Congress agrees a budget. Those whose roles are deemed essential for safety or property protection must continue working without pay until the deadlock is resolved.

Possible delays in visa processing

While embassy operations are continuing, applicants may still see some delays in processing.

“A US government shutdown primarily arises when Congress is unable to pass a budget or appropriations bill, which results in many federal agencies being compelled to suspend ‘non-essential’ services. However, the visa processing system is somewhat insulated from such disruptions. This is because the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and the US Department of State’s consular services are largely fee-funded operations,” Adesh Nandal, Advocate at Jotwani Associates told Business Standard.