UK immigration rules: Britain to end automatic PR for asylum seekers

Britain will stop automatically granting settlement and family reunion rights to people who have been given asylum, the government said on Wednesday. The move is part of Labour’s wider immigration overhaul, as it looks to contain support for Reform UK and cut illegal Channel crossings.

Migrants with refugee status currently qualify for permanent residence after five years. Under the new plan, settlement will no longer be guaranteed and will instead depend on meeting a longer set of conditions, including proof of contribution to Britain.

“The changes will bring an end to the unfair system that sees those crossing the channel in a small boat having greater rights to settlement and family reunion than those who arrive through proper legal routes and even British citizens,” the government said.

What changes for asylum seekers in the UK? The plans follow tougher settlement conditions announced on Monday by interior minister Shabana Mahmood. These include: • A clean criminal record • Proof of paying National Insurance contributions • No claims for state benefits • Strong English language skills • Volunteering in local communities The qualifying period for permanent residence will also be doubled to 10 years. What did Shabana Mahmood say about settlement rules? Speaking at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Mahmood explained that the changes are designed to test whether migrants are contributing to British life.

“As part of the consultation, I will be proposing a series of new tests such as being in work, making National Insurance contributions, not taking a penny in benefits, learning English to a high standard, having no criminal record,” said Mahmood. “And finally, that you have truly given back to your community, such as volunteering your time to a local cause. Without meeting those conditions, I do not believe your ability to stay in this country should be automatic.” She added: “Time spent in this country alone is not enough. Just like my parents, you must earn the right to live in this country for good. If you do, I know that our country will welcome you.”