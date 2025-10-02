US visa costs: New $250 integrity fee pushes Indian visitor visas to Rs 40k

It is charged to applicants from countries not included in the US Visa Waiver Program such as India, Brazil, China, and Argentina. For Indian travellers, the total cost for a visitor visa will now rise to around $442 (abut Rs 40,000), making it among the most expensive globally.
What is the Visa Integrity Fee
The Visa Integrity Fee was introduced under the “One Big Beautiful Bill” signed into law in July 2025. The charge is meant to support tighter vetting and integrity checks within the visa process.
The fee can be refunded, but only under specific conditions. For example, an applicant who departs the US within five days of visa expiry without seeking an extension or change of status may qualify.
How the refund works
For long-term visa holders, such as students and professionals, the refund process is expected to be complicated. It may involve extended waiting times and detailed checks before repayment is approved.
Impact on travel and tourism
The Congressional Budget Office projects that the fee could bring in about $2.7 billion each year. But researchers warn it could backfire.
According to US Tourism Economics, the fee could discourage 5.4 per cent of visitors, equivalent to nearly one million fewer trips annually. That fall in travel could translate into a $29 billion hit to tourism spending, with ripple effects on jobs and tax revenues across the sector.
