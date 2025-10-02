Home / Immigration / US visa costs: New $250 integrity fee pushes Indian visitor visas to Rs 40k

Visiting the US just got more expensive as a new $250 visa integrity fee came into effect on October 1, raising costs for Indian travellers to around $442 per visitor visa

US visa. Photo: Shutterstock
Now, visiting the United States is going to get much costlier as the new $250 “Visa Integrity Fee” for all non-immigrant visa applicants has come into effect from October 1, 2025.
 
Who has to pay the fee
 
The fee applies to individuals seeking:
 
Tourist or business visas (B-1/B-2)
Student visas (F/M)
Work visas (H-1B)

Exchange visitor visas (J)
 
It is charged to applicants from countries not included in the US Visa Waiver Program such as India, Brazil, China, and Argentina. For Indian travellers, the total cost for a visitor visa will now rise to around $442 (abut Rs 40,000), making it among the most expensive globally.
 
What is the Visa Integrity Fee
 
The Visa Integrity Fee was introduced under the “One Big Beautiful Bill” signed into law in July 2025. The charge is meant to support tighter vetting and integrity checks within the visa process.
 
The fee can be refunded, but only under specific conditions. For example, an applicant who departs the US within five days of visa expiry without seeking an extension or change of status may qualify.
 
How the refund works
 
For long-term visa holders, such as students and professionals, the refund process is expected to be complicated. It may involve extended waiting times and detailed checks before repayment is approved.
 
Impact on travel and tourism
 
The Congressional Budget Office projects that the fee could bring in about $2.7 billion each year. But researchers warn it could backfire.
 
According to US Tourism Economics, the fee could discourage 5.4 per cent of visitors, equivalent to nearly one million fewer trips annually. That fall in travel could translate into a $29 billion hit to tourism spending, with ripple effects on jobs and tax revenues across the sector.

