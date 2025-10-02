US Citizenship: Green card holders face new civics test from October 2025

Getting US citizenship is set to become tougher for green card holders, with a revised civics test due from October 20, 2025. US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) confirmed the change through a federal notice.

“This new civics test will be administered to applicants filing Form N-400 on or after October 20, 2025,” said USCIS in its announcement.

What is changing from October 20, 2025

The civics portion of the naturalisation interview will require applicants to answer 20 questions out of a 128-question bank. You must get at least 12 correct to pass. The English reading, writing and speaking checks will continue unchanged.

Key points • New test applies if you file Form N-400 on or after October 20, 2025 • Applicants must answer 20 civics questions; interview stops once you get 12 right or 9 wrong • A minimum of 12 correct answers is needed to pass • The full question bank has 128 items, with official study materials available on the USCIS site Special rules for older applicants If you are 65 years or older and have been a lawful permanent resident for 20 years or more, you will continue with a shorter civics check: 10 questions from a set of 20, needing 6 correct to pass. This group may take the test in their own language.

Sample questions and answers from the 2025 civics test 1. What is the form of government of the United States? Republic Constitution-based federal republic Representative democracy 2. What is the supreme law of the land? The Constitution 3. Name one thing the US Constitution does. Forms the government Defines powers of government Defines the parts of government Protects the rights of the people 4. The US Constitution starts with the words “We the People.” What does “We the People” mean? Self-government Popular sovereignty Consent of the governed People should govern themselves

(Example of) social contract 5. How are changes made to the US Constitution? Amendments The amendment process 6. What does the Bill of Rights protect? The basic rights of Americans The basic rights of people living in the United States 7. How many amendments does the US Constitution have? Twenty-seven (27) 8. What is the rule of law? Everyone must follow the law Leaders must obey the law Government must obey the law No one is above the law 9. There are three branches of government. Why? So one part does not become too powerful

Checks and balances Separation of powers 10. Name the three branches of government. Legislative, executive, and judicial Congress, president, and the courts 11. What part of the federal government writes laws? US Congress US or national legislature Legislative branch 12. What are the two parts of the US Congress? Senate and House of Representatives 13. How many US senators are there? One hundred (100) 14. How many voting members are in the House of Representatives? Four hundred thirty-five (435) 15. The nation’s first motto was “E Pluribus Unum.” What does that mean?

Out of many, one We all become one 16. Name one power of the president. Signs bills into law Vetoes bills Enforces laws Commander-in-Chief of the military Chief diplomat Appoints federal judges 17. What does the judicial branch do? Reviews laws Explains laws Resolves disputes about the law Decides if a law goes against the US Constitution 18. What is the highest court in the United States? Supreme Court 19. There are four amendments to the US Constitution about who can vote. Describe one of them. Citizens eighteen and older can vote