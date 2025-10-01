China launches new STEM visa to rival US H-1B: Are Indians eligible?

China has introduced a new visa category aimed at drawing foreign professionals in science and technology. The K visa came into effect on Wednesday, following a proclamation by the State Council, the country’s cabinet.

Are Indians eligible for the K visa?

As of now, there is no indication that Indians are excluded from applying. According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs, more than 10,000 Indians live in mainland China, while Hong Kong has a community of over 44,000 Indians. With ties between the two countries showing signs of improvement, Indian professionals may also benefit.

What is the purpose of China’s K visa?

Officials in Beijing describe the K visa as a way to boost the country’s edge in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. “The visa’s purpose is to promote exchanges and cooperation between STEM talent from China and other countries,” said Guo Jiakun, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The visa is the latest in a line of measures introduced to make China more attractive to overseas talent, including streamlined visa processing and a redesigned permanent residency card. Zhigang Tao, professor of strategy and economics at Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in Beijing said in a statement, “From the 1980s to the 2010s, China used to lose talent to developed countries such as the United States. Now the task is to keep local talent and also attract some global talent.”

What are the key features of the K visa? • Approved by the State Council and signed into law by Premier Li Qiang • Open to young professionals in science and technology • No requirement for a Chinese employer or institution to issue an invitation • Allows multiple entries, longer validity, and extended stays compared to existing visas Applicants must meet eligibility criteria set by Chinese authorities for foreign youth in STEM and provide supporting documentation. Holders will be able to participate in scientific activities, cultural and educational exchanges, entrepreneurship and business. Unlike previous skilled migration programmes, the K visa does not require employer sponsorship.

How does the K visa fit into China’s wider reforms? The K visa will sit alongside 12 existing ordinary visa categories. China has also introduced visa-free entry for travellers from more than 40 countries to encourage short-term visits. Beijing has said the new visa supports its 2035 target of becoming a global technology power. Other initiatives already in place include the Talented Young Scientist Programme, which brings in researchers from Asia and Africa, and the Outstanding Young Scientists (Overseas) Fund Project for top-level natural scientists and engineers. Chinese universities are also offering competitive salaries and research grants to attract overseas academics.

What challenges could limit the K visa’s success? Despite its appeal, questions remain. Government guidelines mention vague requirements related to age, educational background and work experience. There is also no clarity on whether the visa will include incentives such as permanent residency, family sponsorship or clear employment facilitation. “The recruitment effort targeting Indian tech talent in China is growing but remains moderate compared to the more intensive, well-established, and well-funded initiatives aimed at repatriating Chinese STEM talent,” said Das, an academic at Sichuan University. One Chinese graduate who had recently secured a job offer from a Silicon Valley firm was doubtful. “Asian countries like China don’t rely on immigration and local Chinese governments have many ways to attract domestic talent,” he said, requesting anonymity.

China currently hosts just 1 million foreigners, less than 1 per cent of its population, compared to the United States which has over 51 million immigrants, around 15 per cent of its population. Analysts say even a small intake of foreign tech professionals could strengthen China’s position. “If China can attract even a sliver of global tech talent, it will be more competitive in cutting-edge technology,” said Feller, a researcher tracking Asian labour flows. Language remains another barrier, as most Chinese technology firms operate in Mandarin, limiting opportunities for non-Chinese speakers. How does the K visa compare with the US environment?