New Zealand 5-year parent visa with 10-year extension: How it works

Worried about your parents being far from you in India or elsewhere? New Zealand has launched a new Parent Boost Visitor Visa, giving parents of New Zealand citizens and residents the chance to stay for up to five years at a stretch. Applications opened on September 29, 2025.

The visa allows multiple entries and can be renewed once, meaning parents may spend a maximum of 10 years with their families. Officials have called it a “family-focused” policy, giving more time together without creating permanent settlement rights.

How the visa works

The NZ Parent Boost Visitor Visa allows:

• Stays of up to five years, renewable once • Multiple entries during the visa period • Parents and partners to travel separately It is temporary and does not provide a pathway to residence. Who can apply for Parent Boost Visitor Visa Applicants must be outside New Zealand when applying and when the visa is granted. They need to be sponsored by an adult child who is a New Zealand citizen or resident, and must also: • Meet character and health requirements • Show sufficient funds or income, or meet sponsorship income criteria • Prove they will keep ties to their home country

• Have no dependent children Health and compliance rules Visa holders must travel to New Zealand within six months of approval. A compliance check is required after three years and before four years, which involves leaving the country, presenting a new medical certificate, and showing evidence of continuous health insurance. Insurance must be maintained throughout the stay, with proof of 12 months’ cover to be provided upfront. The cover must include: • Emergency care of at least NZ$250,000 (about Rs 1.29 crore) per year • Repatriation and return of remains • Cancer treatment of at least NZ$100,000 (about Rs 51 lakh)

Medical waivers will not be granted, and failure to maintain insurance could result in visa cancellation. Financial criteria for Parent Boost Visitor Visa Parent Boost Visitor Visa Applicants or sponsors must meet one of three conditions: 1. Sponsors earn at least the New Zealand median wage. Joint sponsors need 1.5 times the median wage to support one parent, with an extra 0.5 times for each additional parent. 2. Parents have personal income matching New Zealand Superannuation levels: NZ$32,611.28 (about Rs 16.9 lakh) per year for a single parent NZ$49,552.88 (about Rs 25.6 lakh) per year for a couple