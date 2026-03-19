US expands $15,000 visa bond rule to new countries: Here's who must pay

Starting April 2, more countries will be required to pay a $15,000 bond to apply for US visas, according to a notice posted on the US State Department website on Wednesday.

Passport holders from Cambodia, Ethiopia, Georgia, Grenada, Lesotho, Mauritius, Mongolia, Mozambique, Nicaragua, Papua New Guinea, Seychelles and Tunisia will be required to pay the bond. The amount is refunded if the visa application is denied or, if granted, the applicant follows the terms of the visa.

This takes the total number of countries covered by the rule to around 50. The requirement was introduced by the administration of Donald Trump last year as part of efforts to curb visa overstays and restrict illegal migration.

What are visa bonds Visa bonds are financial guarantees asked of certain non-immigrant visa applicants to ensure they comply with US immigration rules. Under the programme, applicants who qualify for B1 or B2 visas may be asked to post a bond of: • $5,000 • $10,000 • $15,000 According to the State Department, the selected countries have higher B1 and B2 overstay rates, based on data from the Department of Homeland Security Entry/Exit Overstay Reports. Under the programme, applicants from designated countries, many in Africa, must pay bonds depending on their circumstances and the discretion of the consular officer handling the case.

“The visa bond programme has already proven effective at drastically reducing the number of visa recipients who overstay their visas and illegally remain in the United States,” the department said, adding that nearly 97 per cent of around 1,000 applicants who posted the bond did not overstay. The department added that paying a bond does not guarantee visa approval. If an applicant submits a payment without being instructed by a consular officer, the amount will not be refunded. Full list of countries that require a US visa bond: Africa: Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Côte d'Ivoire, Ethiopia, Gabon, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

Asia/Central Asia: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Nepal, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan. Pacific/Caribbean: Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Fiji, Grenada, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu. Americas: Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela. Where and how the bond is paid Applicants should not submit Form I-352 unless a consular officer specifically instructs them to do so. All payments must be made through Pay.gov, the US government’s official electronic payment platform. The State Department has warned applicants against using agents or third-party websites. Payments made outside official US government systems are not covered. When a visa bond is refunded

A visa bond is refunded if: • Department of Homeland Security records show the visa holder left on or before the authorised stay date • The visa holder does not travel to the United States before the visa expires • The visa holder applies for entry but is refused admission at a US port of entry US authorities said the bond is intended to ensure compliance with visa conditions, not to generate revenue. What counts as a bond breach If the Department of Homeland Security suspects a violation, the case is referred to US Citizenship and Immigration Services for review.