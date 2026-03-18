Greece opens new visa routes for skilled professionals, eases EU card rules

Greece will offer skilled foreign professionals more visa options and ease its flagship EU Blue Card regime, seeking to compete for global technology talent.

Greece announced immigration reforms on February 6, introducing Tech Visa and Talent Visa categories alongside a specialised route for technical staff on large projects, according to Law 5275/2026 and immigration advisory Fragomen.

Tech Visa: Meant for highly qualified professionals hired by startups registered under Elevate Greece platform. It offers immediate work authorisation and a 12-month stay. However, the visa is employer-linked and job loss can mean losing residency status.

Talent Visa: A job-search visa for candidates with at least a Master’s degree. It allows entry for up to 12 months to find work but does not permit employment during the search period.

Specialised Technical Personnel Visa: Targets workers deployed on large-scale projects exceeding €10 million, allowing intra-company transfers for up to a year. All three routes can eventually be converted into longer-term permits, including the EU Blue Card, subject to eligibility. EU Blue Card rules relaxed Greece has simultaneously made its EU Blue Card more accessible: 1. Validity extended to three years, from two years previously 2, Renewal window expanded to three months after expiry (previously one month) 3, Minimum employment contract duration reduced in certain cases Additional flexibility has been introduced across the system. Foreign workers who lose jobs can now remain for three to six months to find new employment, depending on their duration of stay. Authorities have also allowed certain visa holders to change the purpose of stay without exiting the country.