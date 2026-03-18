Canada Express Entry: 4,000 immigrants invited for PR, cut-off at 507

Canada invited 4,000 candidates under the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) in its latest Express Entry draw held on Tuesday, as the country continues to prioritise applicants already working within its borders.

According to Immigration , Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), candidates needed a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 507 and must have created their Express Entry profile before 6:57 p.m. Universal Coordinated Time (UTC) on May 11, 2025, to be eligible.

This marks the sixteenth Express Entry draw of 2026 and the fifth specifically for CEC candidates.

CEC draws among most frequent in 2026

So far this year, CEC draws have emerged as the second most frequent category after Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) selections. They have also issued the highest number of invitations, with 28,000 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) granted to CEC candidates as of now.

Express Entry draws in 2026 have largely focused on candidates already in Canada, particularly those with provincial nominations or prior Canadian work experience. Draw types so far in 2026: Provincial Nominee Program – 6 draws Canadian Experience Class – 5 draws French-language proficiency – 2 draws Physicians with Canadian work experience – 1 draw Healthcare and social services – 1 draw ALSO READ: Get Rs 2.4 lakh, fly to India for free: US pushes immigrants to self-deport Senior Managers with Canadian work experience – 1 draw ITAs issued in 2026: Canadian Experience Class – 28,000 French-language proficiency – 14,000

Healthcare and social services – 4,000 Provincial Nominee Program – 2,583 Physicians with Canadian work experience – 391 Senior Managers with Canadian work experience – 250 What is Canada Express Entry Express Entry is Canada’s online system used to manage applications for permanent residence under its main economic immigration programmes. It includes: • Federal Skilled Worker Program • Federal Skilled Trades Program • Canadian Experience Class Candidates submit an online profile and are ranked using the Comprehensive Ranking System. Scores are based on factors such as age, education, work experience and language ability. Those with higher scores are invited to apply for permanent residence in subsequent draws.