US green card delays worsen for Indians as immigration backlog hits 11.3 mn

Indians, already dealing with years-long waits for a US green card, must now prepare for even longer delays. This is because the United States is currently sitting on an immigration backlog of 11.3 million pending cases—the highest ever recorded—after a fresh surge of 1.6 million new cases in the second quarter of financial year 2025, covering January to March.

The numbers come from the first major dataset published by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) since Donald Trump returned to the White House.

While the number of applications continued to rise, USCIS processed only 2.7 million cases during the quarter, down from 3.3 million in the same period last year. Even compared to the previous quarter alone, case completions fell by 12 per cent.

“There is zero per cent chance that processing times will speed up at any time under the Trump administration,” Charles Kuck, founding partner at Kuck Baxter Immigration in Atlanta told Business Standard. “The consular processing is grinding to a halt and USCIS is intentionally slow walking almost all cases (except naturalisation and marriage cases),” he added. Kuck also claimed that Trump adviser Stephen Miller had “clearly ordered USCIS” to drag out cases to reduce the number of legal immigrants entering the US. Green card forms caught in delays This backlog is not just a number—it’s already affecting key immigration forms used by green card applicants and workers:

Form I-90 (green card replacement): Average wait time jumped from 0.8 months to over 8 months in just one quarter, a 938 per cent rise. Form I-765 (employment authorisation): Pending initial applications climbed 87 per cent. Total pending forms, including renewals and reissues, now exceed 2 million, up from 1.2 million. Net backlog for I-765s—cases outside normal processing times, rose nearly 181 per cent. Form I-765 is especially important for green card applicants as it lets them work legally in the US while their permanent residency is under process. Delays in issuing these employment authorisation documents (EADs) can leave applicants unable to work or facing employment gaps.

Renewals are also being affected, putting continuing employment at risk even for those already in the system. Form I-90, on the other hand, is for current green card holders who need a replacement due to expiry, loss or damage. “Backlogs can significantly delay approvals for both initial petitions and extensions, creating uncertainty for employers and foreign workers alike. In some cases, visa holders may be forced to pause travel or employment plans while awaiting adjudication,” Michael Wildes, managing partner at WILDES & WEINBERG PC told Business Standard. “Indian green card applicants, already facing long wait times due to per-country limits, may see even further delays in adjudication of adjustment of status or consular interviews,” he said. “These delays can affect work authorisation renewals and create added stress for families waiting to reunite.”

Why is the backlog growing? Kuck believes the delays are deliberate. “It’s not a funding issue,” he said. Instead, he pointed to reduced staffing and an intentional slowdown. Wildes explained that the pile-up is “largely driven by insufficient staffing, outdated processing systems, and inconsistent policy shifts that strain agency resources.” He added that growing application volumes and tight budgets were making the situation worse. What should applicants expect now? “Be prepared for LONG delays at USCIS and the consulate. Make sure you are prepared for consular and USCIS interviews, and always bring a lawyer with you,” said Kuck.