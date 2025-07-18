Home / Immigration / Canada to invite 17,860 sponsors for parent, grandparent PR from July 28

Canada to invite 17,860 sponsors for parent, grandparent PR from July 28

Starting July 28, 2025, Canada will invite 17,860 people from its 2020 sponsor pool to apply for permanent residency for their parents or grandparents

Mark Carney, Canada PM
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with reporters during an availability following a cabinet retreat, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Ottawa, Ontario.(Photo: PTI)
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 12:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Good news! Thousands of Canadian citizens and permanent residents will soon get the chance to bring their parents or grandparents to live with them permanently.
 
Starting July 28, 2025, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will begin sending invitations to 17,860 potential sponsors who had submitted an interest-to-sponsor form back in 2020. The announcement was made in a notice published online on Wednesday.
 
IRCC said it will accept up to 10,000 complete applications under this year’s intake for the federal Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP).
 
“For those invited, applications must be submitted online, either through the Permanent Residence Portal or the Representative Permanent Residence Portal,” the agency said.
 
Only 2020 pool will be considered
 
Those who had filled out the interest-to-sponsor form in 2020 but haven’t heard back yet are advised to check their inboxes carefully—including junk or spam folders. IRCC made it clear that no fresh forms will be accepted this year. Invitations will only be issued to individuals already in the 2020 pool.
 
Missed out? Consider the super visa
 
If you don’t get an invitation to apply under the PGP, there’s still the super visa option. This is a long-term, multi-entry visa valid for up to 10 years, which allows parents and grandparents to stay in Canada for up to five years at a time. They can also apply to extend their stay by another two years while still in the country.
 
According to IRCC, family reunification accounts for around 22 per cent of all permanent resident admissions, even as the federal government looks to scale down both temporary and permanent immigration levels this year.
 
How the Parents and Grandparents Program works
 
The Parents and Grandparents Program is a route to permanent residency for family members of Canadians.
 
Here’s how it works:
 
— Canadian citizens, permanent residents and registered Indians can sponsor their parents or grandparents
—  Applicants must receive an invitation to apply before submitting a sponsorship application
— Demand usually exceeds supply, so IRCC uses a lottery-style draw to select eligible sponsors
—  Applications are only accepted from those drawn in the lottery
 
What to know about the super visa
 
If you are unable to apply through the PGP, you can opt for the Super Visa, which is a more flexible alternative
 
Key points:
 
Valid for up to 10 years
Allows a stay of up to five years per visit
Can be extended by up to two more years at a time while in Canada
Requires the applicant to have private medical insurance
Hosts must meet minimum income requirements and commit to supporting their relatives during the visit
 
According to IRCC (updated June 3, 2024), the Minimum Necessary Income (MNI) requirements for Canada’s Super Visa are:
 
For 1 person: CAD $29,380 (approx. ₹17.92 lakh)
For 2 persons: CAD $36,576 (approx. ₹22.31 lakh)
For 3 persons: CAD $44,966 (approx. ₹27.43 lakh)
For 4 persons: CAD $54,594 (approx. ₹33.30 lakh)
For 5 persons: CAD $61,920 (approx. ₹37.77 lakh)
For 6 persons: CAD $69,834 (approx. ₹42.60 lakh)
For 7 persons: CAD $77,750 (approx. ₹47.43 lakh)
For each additional person beyond 7: Add $7,916 (approx. ₹4.83 lakh)
 
This includes the host, their spouse or partner, dependent children, the parent(s)/grandparent(s) being invited, and anyone else they’ve sponsored who’s still under financial obligation.
 
The program continues to be popular among Canadians looking to reunite with family, especially amid limited slots in the permanent residency scheme.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

U visa abuse: Fake crimes, real green cards - a $5,000 scam in US explained

Germany freelance visa: With ₹1.27 lakh, Indians can work without employer

QS 2026: Not London or Boston, Seoul is top city for foreign education

US delays F-1 visa over Reddit handle: What Indian applicants must know

UK Young Professionals Scheme 2025: Ballot for Indians opens July 22

Topics :Canada ImmigrationBS Web Reportsimmigration

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story