US shifts H-1B to wage-weighted lottery, raising risks for students

The year 2025 is set to mark a turning point in the United States’ immigration regime, with the random H-1B visa lottery system, used for over three decades, giving way to a new weighted selection framework.

Adding to the shift, a US federal judge has upheld President Donald Trump’s proposal to impose a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa applications. Together, these changes have injected fresh uncertainty into the global talent pipeline, particularly for international students and entry-level professionals, as employers recalibrate hiring strategies around wage thresholds and local talent availability.

The new system, according to experts, is likely to tilt early-career hiring in favour of domestic candidates. While this could benefit large technology companies with deeper pockets, smaller firms and startups that rely on global talent may face greater pressure.

“Companies will have to offer salaries at the higher end of the wage spectrum to maximise selection chances,” said Cyrus D Mehta, founder of New York-based immigration law firm Cyrus D Mehta & Partners. “The number of visas being issued under the H1-B category remains the same at 65,000, but priority will now be given to those offering the highest salary.” Mehta added that students and entry-level professionals would be most affected, as employers may prefer local or American candidates for lower-wage roles. “This will benefit big tech companies,” he said. However, the US government’s decision to eliminate random selection and instead prioritise higher-paid, higher-skilled foreign workers is unlikely to significantly alter the hiring strategies of Indian IT services companies, according to industry executives and immigration experts.

Emails sent to TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Cognizant, and LTIMindtree for comment remained unanswered until the time of going to press. Late Tuesday night (India time), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) amended regulations to replace the random lottery with a weighted process based on skill and wage levels. In a press note, the DHS said the change was intended to “better protect the wages, working conditions, and job opportunities for American workers.” “The existing random selection process of H-1B registrations was exploited and abused by US employers who were primarily seeking to import foreign workers at lower wages than they would pay American workers,” said US Citizenship and Immigration Services Spokesperson Matthew Tragesser.

Currently, the US issues 65,000 H-1B visas annually, with an additional 20,000 reserved for advanced degree holders from US universities. Indian firms have historically secured a large share of these visas, though many have reduced their dependence over time by increasing onshore hiring. The lottery hasn’t been eliminated, it is no longer “random”, noted Poorvi Chothani, managing partner at LawQuest. Selection will now be weighted based on the Department of Labor’s Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics (OEWS) levels. Under the revised system, candidates offered Level 4 wages, the highest tier, will be entered into the selection pool four times, Level 3 candidates three times, Level 2 twice, and Level 1 only once.

Employers should therefore prioritise candidates whose skills and qualifications justify a Level 4 wage, said Chothani. For large Indian IT firms, the impact is expected to be manageable. “H-1B dependence has already declined materially,” said Gaurav Vasu, founder and CEO of UnearthInsight. “Applications by top Indian IT companies fell from about 24,300 in 2022 to around 13,500 in 2024, a drop of over 40 per cent.” Vasu added that while mid-tier and smaller firms may face margin pressure, US technology giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Meta are unlikely to alter hiring plans, as they already pay at higher wage levels.

In his efforts to further prevent the alleged misuse of the H-1B visa process, Trump, earlier in September, mandated that a $100,000 fee accompany new H-1B visa applications. US District Judge Beryl Howell said in a ruling on Tuesday that the move to radically increase the cost of the popular visa was lawful. Sources in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) said Indian IT companies had assured the government that the impact would be minimal. “Our preliminary assessment suggests companies remain on track with hiring plans in both India and the US,” a senior official said.

Indian IT services firms have been reducing reliance on H-1B visas since Trump’s first term as US president. In a recent interview with Business Standard, TCS CEO and MD K Krithivasan said the company could “survive” without such visas. “In FY26, we sent just 500 people from India to the US on H-1B visas... There is no dependence,” he said. Similarly, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said during the company’s second-quarter results briefing that only a minority of employees require visa sponsorship. "We have built a large number of centres and hubs, which are focused on digital, on innovation, on technology and AI in the US. We have relationships with universities. We have a training facility there… We will work with our clients without any disruption to their services,” said Parekh.