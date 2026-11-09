US immigration row: Democrats gear up to challenge Trump's crackdown

Democrats in the US are preparing to challenge President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies after their strong performance in the midterm elections.

However, their ability to slow down deportations or introduce changes to the immigration system remains limited.

This comes as Trump continues in office for another two years and key immigration official Stephen Miller is being promoted as White House chief of staff.

The Democrats plan to use their increased strength in Congress to investigate alleged abuses by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). They are also considering a broader immigration reform agenda, including a possible pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who have lived and worked in the country for years.

The developments could shape the immigration debate in the US, particularly for foreign workers, international students and immigrants seeking long-term residency. According to the Associated Press (AP), as reported by PTI, Democrats intend to use their congressional majority to scrutinise the administration's immigration enforcement operations and hold officials accountable. Democrats plan to investigate ICE and DHS One of the immediate priorities for Democrats will be congressional oversight of ICE and DHS. The party has criticised the administration's enforcement operations, including large-scale arrests in several cities and the detention of long-term immigrants. Democrats are also expected to examine allegations of corruption and misuse of funds within DHS.

The investigations could cover several issues, including: The purchase of large warehouses to detain arrested immigrants.

Whether ICE followed proper procedures while recruiting thousands of deportation officers.

Deaths in immigration detention facilities.

Alleged misconduct during immigration enforcement operations. Democrats previously conducted hearings involving families of people who died during enforcement operations, whistleblowers who raised concerns about ICE training and American citizens who were caught up in immigration actions. However, while they were in the minority, Democrats lacked the power to subpoena witnesses. Their stronger position in Congress could give them greater authority to investigate these cases. The public mood may also support closer scrutiny. According to an AP Voter Poll covering more than 100,000 midterm voters, around six in 10 respondents felt that the Trump administration had gone too far with immigration enforcement. A similar proportion disapproved of ICE's performance.

Democrats may push for a new immigration reform plan Beyond investigations, Democrats face pressure to present their own immigration policy rather than simply oppose Trump's enforcement measures. Comprehensive immigration reform has remained stalled in Congress for years. The last major attempt came in 2013, when a proposal cleared the Senate but failed to pass the House of Representatives. Some Democratic lawmakers now want to revive the debate, including proposals to create a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who have lived and worked in the US for extended periods. Another proposal involves creating new visa categories to address labour shortages, particularly in sectors such as childcare and elderly care.

Democratic Representative Gabe Vasquez of New Mexico has argued that immigration reform should also address affordability and labour shortages. He believes legal immigration routes could help employers fill vacancies while providing undocumented workers with an opportunity to obtain legal status. For Indian professionals, these discussions are relevant because changes to employment-based immigration rules and visa availability could influence opportunities to work and settle in the US. However, the proposals are still at the political discussion stage and do not represent any immediate change to existing visa rules. Why Trump's immigration policy may remain unchanged Despite their electoral gains, Democrats face significant obstacles in changing immigration policy.

Trump remains President for another two years and can veto legislation passed by Congress. This means Democrats would need sufficient Republican support to overcome opposition from the White House. Republicans have also already committed substantial resources to immigration enforcement. In 2025, they approved $150 billion in additional funding to expand detention capacity, complete the US-Mexico border wall and recruit thousands of deportation officers. Routine funding for ICE and Border Patrol has also been secured for the next three years. Meanwhile, Trump's decision to promote Stephen Miller, one of the principal architects of his restrictive immigration agenda, to chief of staff signals that the administration is unlikely to soften its approach.