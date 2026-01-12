US immigration update: H-1B, OPT, green card premium processing fees hiked

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Friday announced higher premium processing fees for several immigration benefits, including the H-1B visa, with the revised rates taking effect from March 1.

The agency said the increase reflects inflation between June 2023 and June 2025 and applies to widely used employment-based and non-immigrant filings, many of which are used by Indian professionals and students in the United States.

Premium processing fees revised from March 1

Under the updated schedule, premium processing fees will rise across multiple forms and visa categories.

• For Form I-129 petitions for H-2B or R-1 nonimmigrant status, the fee will increase from $1,685 to $1,780.

• Premium processing for other Form I-129 classifications, including H-1B, L-1, O-1, P-1 and TN visas, will go up from $2,805 to $2,965. • The same $2,965 fee will apply to Form I-140 immigrant petitions for alien workers across employment-based green card categories, up from $2,805. Changes for students and dependants Premium processing fees are also being revised for applications to extend or change nonimmigrant status. • For Form I-539 applications covering F-1 and F-2 students, J-1 and J-2 exchange visitors, and M-1 and M-2 vocational students, the fee will rise from $1,965 to $2,075. • For Form I-765 applications seeking expedited employment authorisation, including Optional Practical Training (OPT) and STEM-OPT, the premium processing fee will increase from $1,685 to $1,780.

Why USCIS says fees are going up USCIS said the additional revenue would be used to support its operations and case processing. “The revenue generated by this fee increase will be used to provide premium processing services; make improvements to adjudication processes; respond to adjudication demands, including processing backlogs; and otherwise fund USCIS adjudication and naturalization services,” the agency said in its notice. Impact on Indian professionals and students Indian nationals account for a large share of H-1B visas, L-1 transfers, employment-based green card applications and OPT filings. Premium processing is often used to secure faster decisions for job changes, visa extensions, international travel and work authorisation timelines.