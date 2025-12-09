Home / Immigration / China to reopen visa applications for Indians on Dec 22 with new website

China to reopen visa applications for Indians on Dec 22 with new website

China will restart visa applications for Indian travellers on December 22, 2025 through a new digital portal, as both countries unwind restrictions after 2020

Beijing, China
China reopen visa applications for Indians Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 3:58 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Visa applications for China will open on December 22, 2025, according to Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong. The Chinese Embassy in India plans to introduce an online visa application portal, with full details available on its official website.
 
In a post on X, Xu said applicants will be able to fill out the form and upload documents directly online. “Notice Regarding Online Visa Processing Approval – China Online Visa Application System will be officially launched by the Chinese Embassy in India on December 22, 2025. Applicants could enjoy convenience of filling out the form and uploading application materials online by visiting https://visaforchina.cn/DEL3_EN/qianzhengyewu. Welcome to visit this website for more details,” he wrote.
 
Visa system returns after five-year freeze
 
Visa services between India and China were suspended after the 2020 border clashes. The Ministry of External Affairs said on November 26 that visas for tourism and business purposes for Chinese nationals had restarted.
 
During a weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “Visas for tourists are being given to Chinese nationals and business visas were being given earlier. So you know, all those visas are now in place. The visa regime of tourism and business, etc, is fully functional.”
 
India resumed issuing tourist visas to Chinese nationals worldwide in November 2025, building on a limited reopening that began in July. Business visas continued as usual.
 
These relaxations are part of what both sides have described as people-focused measures introduced in 2025. Other steps included the return of direct commercial flights in October and the restart of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra pilgrimage.
 
What caution has India advised for travellers?
 
Even as visa processes return, the MEA has urged Indian citizens to remain cautious when travelling to or through China.
 
The advisory followed an incident involving Pema Wang Thongdok, a woman from Arunachal Pradesh, who said she was detained for 18 hours at Shanghai airport during a transit stop on November 21 after immigration officials allegedly questioned the legitimacy of her Indian passport because of her birthplace.
 
New Delhi lodged a protest and sought assurances from Beijing. “We fully share your concern following the recent incident at Shanghai airport that you have cited,” said Jaiswal. “We expect the Chinese authorities to provide assurances that Indian citizens transiting through Chinese airports will not be selectively targeted, arbitrarily detained or harassed and that regulations governing international air travel would be respected by the Chinese side.”
 
He added that the ministry would “advise Indian nationals to exercise due discretion while travelling to or transiting through China”.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US may deny visas to fact-checkers and content-moderation workers

Be careful while travelling through China, India warns its citizens

$100k-a-day for H-1B visa? US entrepreneur backs foreign talent at any cost

What $5,000 apprehension fee means for migrants entering US illegally

130 foreign nationals detained for deportation in Delhi's Dwarka crackdown

Topics :ChinaIndia China relationsimmigrationBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story