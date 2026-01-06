US visa rules tighten: More countries added to $15,000 bond list

The United States (US) has expanded a controversial visa policy that requires citizens of certain countries to post a large refundable bond before they can apply to enter the country. The move raises the cost of travel and migration planning for affected passport holders and signals a further tightening of US entry rules.

What has changed?

The US State Department has added seven countries to the list whose citizens may be asked to post a bond of up to $15,000 while applying for a US visa. The newly added countries are Bhutan, Botswana, the Central African Republic, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia and Turkmenistan. The decision took effect from January 1, according to a notice on the State Department’s website, the Associated Press reported.

With these additions, the total number of countries on the list has risen to 13. All but two of them are in Africa. The policy was first rolled out last year, when countries such as Mauritania, Tanzania, Gambia, Malawi and Zambia were included in August and October. How does the bond system work? Under the policy, visa applicants from the listed countries may be required to deposit a bond ranging from $5,000 to $15,000. US officials have said the measure is designed to reduce visa overstays by creating a financial incentive for visitors to comply with visa conditions.

Key points applicants need to understand include: · Posting a bond does not guarantee that a visa will be granted. · If the visa is denied, the bond amount is refunded. · If a visa is granted, the bond is returned once the visitor proves they have complied with the visa terms, such as leaving the US on time. Move part of broader tightening of visa rules According to the Associated Press, the bond requirement is part of a wider push by the Trump administration to tighten entry rules. Other measures include mandatory in-person interviews for visa applicants from all countries that require visas, detailed disclosures of past travel and residence, and the submission of years of social media history.